Jamie Foxx Never Visits His Actor Daughter on Set for This Sweet Reason

Jamie Foxx is an Oscar winner known for his roles in movies like Ray, Collateral, and Django Unchained, but did you know that acting chops run in the family? Jamie Foxx's daughter, Corinne Foxx, is an actor, too. But you won't see him dropping by while she's working. In a recent interview with Entertainment Tonight, Corinne shared that her famous father has never visited her on the set of her projects, and it's for a really thoughtful reason.

"I think he likes to give me kind of a little bit of space to do my thing," Foxx told ET. "And you know him. He's a big personality on set."

The 26-year-old's latest project is the Disney+ movie Safety. It's based on the true story of Clemson University football player Ray McElrathbey, who secretly raised his younger brother on the college's campus while their mother was in rehab. Corinne plays McElrathbey's love interest.

While Jamie didn't visit Corinne on Safety's set, the proud dad is still showing his support. "I cannot wait for you to see this movie it is what we need is a story of hope it is a story of dedication it is the story of love," he wrote of Safety on Instagram. "And it's a story of my daughter @corinnefoxx Starring in this incredible film."

Corinne is producing a sitcom starring her dad.

Corinne and Jamie are collaborating on the upcoming Netflix series, Dad Stop Embarrassing Me, which is based on their relationship. Corinne will be a producer and Jamie will star.

"It's my first time producing a TV show," Corinne told ET. "It's a sitcom, and it's my dad's return to TV comedy. We've obviously done a lot of things in the public eye together but we also have this private life that people don't really know; they don't know all these embarrassing stories. Yes, my dad is cool, but he also embarrassed me a lot through my teenagehood."

Actor Kyla-Drew will play a teenage version of Corinne, as reported by Deadline.

They're a game show tag-team on Beat Shazaam.

Corinne and Jamie both play huge roles on the Fox gameshow Beat Shazam. The elder Foxx hosts the music-themed series, while Corinne serves as the DJ.

"The worst part is also the best part because he's just so embarrassing and he's all over the place," Corinne told Extra about working with her dad. "He's unpredictable. You never know what he's going to do."

They practiced their road trip singalong skills on Carpool Karaoke.

In 2018, the Foxxes appeared together on Carpool Karaoke: The Series. They sang Jamie's 2009 hit "Blame It" among other songs, and also took a pit stop to surprise visitors at Universal Studios Hollywood.

They trained together for a major award show.

Corinne was named Miss Golden Globe (now known as the Golden Globe Ambassador) in 2016, which meant she was the one who handed the winners their awards and helped them off the stage. (The role is always filled by a next-generation Hollywood personality.) She and her dad walked the red carpet at the awards show together, and they also made a Rocky parody video for Vanity Fair in which Jamie played Corinne's trainer as she practiced everything it takes to be Miss Golden Globe. Naturally, this involved running up stairs in heels and practicing her double cheek kiss.

