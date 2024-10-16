The Surprising Trick That Will Make Your House Smell Amazing

There are few things more pleasant than coming home to a fresh, clean, lovely-smelling home. But you don’t need to load down your environment with heavy-duty chemicals to make it smell appealing. “Gone are the days when just spraying a little air freshener will make a space more appealing. People are tired of smelling the same industrial scents while visiting a house they want to buy,” Greg Forest, senior global real estate advisor for Sotheby's International Realty, tells Homes & Gardens . “People often connect smells with an experience, and for potential home buyers, it's important that a house smells pleasant and neutral and stays clear of overwhelming fragrances.” Here are 7 ways to make your house smell absolutely amazing, according to experts.

Vanilla on Light Bulbs Shutterstock Light bulbs warm up and emit odor, which is why they should always be kept clean. You can also take advantage of the process to make your home smell delicious. “Add a few drops of vanilla extract on light bulbs around the house (when they're off!). This will emit a subtle vanilla scent when the bulb warms up,” Mike Qiu, real estate investor and owner of Good As Sold Home Buyers, tells Homes & Gardens.

Unlit Scented Candles Shutterstock Use scented candles without lighting them. "Anchor a few candles where you would least expect them to be — but don't light them," interior designer Dee Murphy tells Good Housekeeping . "Try the linen closet or anywhere fabrics might live and be able to absorb the scent. Not only do you get a nice surprise every time you open the door, but your linens will carry the aroma with them wherever you use them."

Peppermint In the Trash Shutterstock Yes, your trash can smell nice! “Another trick I always do is put a little bit of peppermint essential oil on cotton balls and drop those balls in the trash,” Nick Hedberg, real estate agent and CEO of As-Is Home Buyer, tells Homes & Gardens. “Not only does it keep insects away, but peppermint oil also absorbs foul-smelling odors. So, if you don't have time to take out the trash and clean the bin, this can be a great way to ward off any unpleasant scents.”

Simmer White Vinegar Shutterstock Vinegar is great for getting rid of heavy food smells. “After cooking, especially with a greasy dish, simmer white vinegar on the stove to help remove the smell,” David Cusick, chief strategy officer at House Method, tells The Kitchn . “You can also leave a glass of vinegar on the counter overnight to wake up with a fresher-smelling kitchen.” RELATED: 20 Earth Friendly Products That Will Get Your Home Spotless.

Garbage Disposal DIY Pods Shutterstock If your garbage disposal is stinky, make your own pods from lemon and vinegar. “If your garbage disposal is a source of some unpleasant odors, the easiest way to clean it is to make frozen disposal cleaning cubes using white vinegar and lemon or orange peels,” says Jill Nystul from One Good Thing by Jillee. “Just toss a couple of cubes down your sink drain, grind them up in your disposal, and it’ll make a huge difference.”

Freshen Up Furniture Shutterstock When was the last time you cleaned your upholstery? “Furniture can get smelly in a hurry, especially when pets are allowed on it, so it’s important to keep upholstered furniture clean by vacuuming it regularly,” Nystul says. “For a quick refresh, sprinkle baking soda over upholstery, let it sit for half an hour or so, then vacuum it up.”

Simmer Pots Shutterstock Simmer pots are a clean, budget-friendly way to make your home smell incredible. “If realtors have the time, we bring a portable kettle and boil ingredients for a simmer pot so it can release a pleasant aroma throughout the house,” Hannah Jones, realtor and Founder of New Build Homes, tells Homes & Gardens. “This method is cost-effective and easy to customize based on personal preferences. First, you need to boil some water on the stove. I always add one sliced lemon, some rosemary sprigs, vanilla extract, and clove. I usually let the mixture boil, and the delightful aroma spreads through the whole house. This has gotten me tremendous compliments during an open house and is a tried-and-tested way of making sure that your home feels and smells cozy and welcoming!”



