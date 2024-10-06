7 Ways to Lose "Unhealthy" Visceral Fat From Your Belly

Belly fat—also known as visceral fat or abdominal fat—has long been known as a particularly dangerous fat, as it’s stored around vital organs such as the liver and kidneys. But new research suggests not all belly fat is equally problematic. A new study from the University of Michigan shows long-term exercisers have healthier belly fat than non-exercisers.

“Our findings indicate that in addition to being a means to expend calories, exercising regularly for several months to years seems to modify your fat tissue in ways that allows you to store your body fat more healthfully if or when you do experience some weight gain—as nearly everyone does as we get older,” says principal investigator Jeffrey Horowitz , professor of movement science at the U-M School of Kinesiology.

What does it mean for belly fat to be “healthier”? Fat that’s stored under the skin (subcutaneous) is healthier than fat stored around or in organs. The healthier fat also had characteristics that made it less dangerous, such as beneficial proteins and mitochondria, more blood vessels, and less inflammation. “Compared with our previous study in which we examined the effects of three months of training on fat tissue, we generally see these differences are more robust in people who exercise regularly for years versus those who don’t exercise,” Horowitz said. Ideally, of course, belly fat should be kept at an absolute minimum—here’s how to get rid of unhealthy fat and keep it off, according to experts.

1. Get Moving Throughout the Day Shutterstock Sitting for long periods of time is linked to bad health and excess belly fat, experts warn. “Research has linked sitting for long periods of time with a number of health concerns,” Edward R. Laskowski, MD, tells the Mayo Clinic . “They include obesity and a cluster of conditions — increased blood pressure, high blood sugar, excess body fat around the waist, and unhealthy cholesterol levels — that make up metabolic syndrome.”

2. Go To Bed Shutterstock A good night’s sleep is crucial for getting rid of stubborn belly fat—lack of sleep impacts weight in several different ways, including spiking cortisol. “Getting the right amount of shut-eye helps,” according to Houston Methodist . “In one study, people who got 6 to 7 hours of sleep per night gained less visceral fat over 5 years compared to those who slept 5 or fewer hours per night or 8 or more hours per night.”

3. Manage Stress Shutterstock Is stress making your fat almost impossible to shift? “Stress creates a fight-or-flight response by the body, which causes adrenaline to spike,” says Emmie Satrazemis, RD, CSSD . “When stress is channeled in a negative way, like when daily or chronic stress from life events does not result in the need for immediate output, excess nutrients released from your stress response may get stored as abdominal fat. So it's no wonder, excess stress could be preventing you from slimming down.”

4. Eat Your Veggies iStock Eating more soluble fiber from vegetables, fruit, and beans can help get rid of belly fat, researchers from Wake Forest Baptist Medical Center discovered. "There is mounting evidence that eating more soluble fiber and increasing exercise reduces visceral or belly fat, although we still don't know how it works," says Kristen Hairston, MD , assistant professor of internal medicine at Wake Forest Baptist and lead researcher on the study. "Although the fiber-obesity relationship has been extensively studied, the relationship between fiber and specific fat deposits has not.” RELATED: The Habit That Helps You Lose Belly Fat.

5. Regular Exercise Shutterstock Focus on getting at least a half-hour of exercise every day. “Decreasing belly fat requires cardiovascular exercise, strength training, and a healthy diet,” Deborah Kurzrock, RD , tells Sutter Health. “Experts recommend that individuals exercise for at least 30 minutes a day; reduce portion sizes and caloric intake; and strengthen and tone muscles to increase metabolic functioning.”

6. Enjoy a Healthy Diet Shutterstock Avoid added sugars and stick to nutritious whole foods. “Avoid skipping meals and keep mealtimes as consistent as possible,” says Dr. Samadi . “This reduces the hunger pangs which lead you to crave high-calorie, convenience foods such as chips, sweets, or other foods and beverages high in fat, sugar, and calories. Going no more than four hours without eating helps stabilize blood sugars and keeps your metabolism running smoothly.”