The One Leadership Book CEOs Recommend for Building Essential Skills

Leadership skills are important for many reasons, impacting aspects of life both at work and in our communities—and who better to ask about leadership than CEOs who, according to a Harvard study, read several books a month? "Do you know how many books the average person reads per year?" brain fitness expert and speed-reading coach Jim Kwik tells Inc. "Literally two or three, for the entire year. And yet, the average CEO is reading four or five books per month. That's a drastic difference." With all that bookworm activity going on, the following CEOs have some excellent suggestions for books about leadership skills. Here are books recommended by CEOs, according to global management consulting firm McKinsey & Company .

RELATED: This Is the Single Easiest Way to Be Happier at work.

My Life in Full: Work, Family, and Our Future by Indra Nooyi Portfolio This New York Times bestseller is about the former CEO of PepsiCo. “I love learning from great leaders, and this book adds so much about family and culture, too,” says Marc Rosen, CEO, JCPenney.

My Seven Black Fathers: A Young Activist’s Memoir of Race, Family, and the Mentors Who Made Him Whole by Will Jawando Farrar, Straus and Giroux “It doesn’t matter what circumstance you’re born into; this book speaks to the importance of role models in your life–and particularly male role models for a young black man. It also cements why I believe the ‘skills first’ movement creates opportunities in a world where so many have the aptitude but not the access to succeed,” says Ginni Rometty, former chair and CEO, IBM; co-chair, OneTen.

Good Power: Leading Positive Change in Our Lives, Work, and World by Ginni Rometty Harvard Business Review Press This memoir is packed full of leadership lessons. “This is a beautiful personal story coupled with tangible business lessons from the former chair and CEO of IBM, Ginni Rometty–one of the most authentic and badass leaders I know,” says Jenny Abramson, founder and managing partner, Rethink Impact.

The Solutionists: How Businesses Can Fix the Future by Solitaire Townsend Kogan Page This book is the winner of the 2023 Goody Business Book Awards. “Having worked with Solitaire, I know this book offers tangible examples of courageous moves that can literally change the world,” says Mads Nipper, President and CEO, Ørsted. RELATED: 14 Ways to Conquer Your Next Meeting.

Lights Out: Pride, Delusion, and the Fall of General Electric by Thomas Gryta and Ted Mann Mariner Books This book is a Wall Street Journal bestseller. “This telling of the decline of General Electric under CEO Jeff Immelt details how he and his predecessor, Jack Welch, shaped GE over the course of decades, illuminating each leader’s style and dissecting how their decisions altered the trajectory of the company. Lots of lessons for leaders in this one,” says Kat Downs Mulder, Senior vice president and general manager, Yahoo News.

Unlikely Heroes: Franklin Roosevelt, His Four Lieutenants, and the World They Made St. Martin's Press “This book is about FDR’s top deputies. It’s got a surprising, counterintuitive take on Roosevelt, and I hope to pick up some secrets on building successful teams while I’m at it,” says Nicholas Thompson, CEO, Atlantic.

Republic, by Plato (translated by Robin Waterfield) Penguin Classics Written in 375 BC, this classic is still relevant. “With timeless relevance, Plato powerfully reminds us that politics is grounded in justice, the common good, and selfless leadership. Leaders must possess the intellectual and moral qualities necessary to make rational decisions for the benefit of all society rather than the few,” says Antonio Zappulla, CEO, Thomson Reuters Foundation.

Good Strategy, Bad Strategy: The Difference and Why It Matters by Richard Rumelt Profile Books “Strategy is essential to success in any key leadership role, and this book digs deep into what makes good strategy—and what does not. Full of case studies and anecdotes, and quick to read, it is a great orientation, or refresher, to successful strategic thinking and planning,” says Kat Downs Mulder, Senior vice president and general manager, Yahoo News.

RELATED: 15 Signs You've Found the Perfect business Partner.



