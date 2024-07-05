How to Get Water Out of Your Ear, According to Doctors

During the summer months, it's not uncommon to end up with a water-logged ear. While it's more common in avid swimmers, you may clock this uncomfortable feeling after jumping in the pool or diving beneath a wave. But you don't have to leave home to deal with this unpleasant condition: You can get water in your ear from a shower or bath, and it can be just as annoying and painful. Thankfully, there are easy ways to handle it. If you're wondering how to get water out of your ear quickly and effectively, doctors have you covered.

Is It Dangerous to Get Water in Your Ear?

While you don't need to panic if you get water in your ear, you do want to get it out in order to prevent infection and potential damage.

"It's important to clean water out of your ears, because when water remains in the ear canal, the moisture can become an environment conducive to the population and growth of bacteria and fungus and, if left untreated, this can cause an infection called otitis externa, more commonly known as swimmer's ear," says Brynna Connor, MD, board-certified family medicine physician and healthcare ambassador for NorthWestPharmacy.com.

Swimmer's Ear vs. Ear Infection: What's the Difference?

While sometimes used interchangeably, swimmer's ear and ear infections aren't the same. According to Connor, an ear infection is formally known as otitis media (middle ear infection), while swimmer's ear is formally known as otitis externa.

"One of the primary differences between swimmer's ear and an ear infection is the part of the ear they affect," she tells Best Life. "Swimmer's ear occurs in the outer canal, the portion of the ear between the outer ear and the eardrum, and is caused by the population and/or growth of bacteria in the outer ear canal after water becomes trapped and can't be drained."

On the other hand, an ear infection "affects the middle ear, the space between the eardrum and the Eustachian tube, is caused by bacteria or a virus, and is often a result of a cold, flu, or an allergy," Connor explains.

Symptoms of both conditions are a bit different, too. With an ear infection, you might experience a fever, pain inside the ear, difficulty hearing, or pressure in the ear. With swimmer's ear, the most common symptoms are redness, swelling, and itching of the ear, as well as "foul-smelling drainage," Connor shares.

"Because swimmer's ear and ear infections involve very different bacteria, they require different treatments," she concludes.

Getting water out of your ear is the key way to keep swimmer's ear from developing. Read on for doctor-approved tips to do just that.

How to Get Water Out of Your Ear

Wiggle and/or Gently Pull on Your Earlobes

Connor suggests some simple maneuvers as an initial approach.

"Wiggling and/or gently pulling on your earlobes [can] create a small vacuum that helps dislodge and break the water loose," she explains.

Farhan Malik, MD, owner and senior medical director at Prometheus by Dr. Malik, recommends a variation of this approach.

"One of the most effective methods is to drain the ear by tilting your head to the side to allow water to escape via gravity," he says. "Lie on your side with the affected ear facing down and remain still for several minutes as the water drains. You can gently shake your head to help loosen the water."

Use the Valsalva Manuever

Malik recommends the Valsalva method as a next step. (You've probably done this before and may not realize what it's called!)

"Pinch your nose closed, take a breath, and gently exhale to push air into the ear. This helps equalize pressure and push water out," he says.

Apply a Warm Compress

A warm compress on the ear can help "relax the muscles around the ear canal, allowing the water to drain," Connor shares.

The easiest way to create a compress is to wet a washcloth with warm water.

Use a Hairdryer

Connor also suggests using a blow dryer to dry out your ear. With this approach, be extra mindful to keep the dryer a safe distance from your ear, and the heat and speed on low.

"The [Centers for Disease Control and Prevention] recommends that if you use this method, you keep the hairdryer several inches away from your ear so you don't burn the sensitive tissue," Connor cautions. "While blow drying, gently pull on the earlobe to release the water."

Use Ear Drops

Ear drops are another option to try and rid your ear of stubborn water.

According to Connor, they can "help soften or dissolve any particles or debris, like earwax, that may be trapping water inside the ear canal."

Malik recommends consulting a doctor if you think you might need ear drops, as many over-the-counter versions can "further irritate the eardrum and earwax."

"Prescription drops may be needed if the water does not drain on its own after a couple of days or if an infection develops," he notes.

What Not to Do When You Get Water Stuck in Your Ear

Don't Try to Remove Water Forcefully

According to Malik, one of the biggest mistakes you can make is trying to remove the water from your ear forcefully. Be particularly gentle if you're using the Valsalva maneuver.ae0fcc31ae342fd3a1346ebb1f342fcb

Don't Use Q-Tips or Foreign Objects

Malik warns against using cotton swabs and foreign objects to drain water. (Nothing smaller than your elbow should ever be put in your ear, he says.)

"This often just pushes the water deeper into the ear canal, potentially rupturing the eardrum or dislocating the small bones in the middle ear," he warns.

Don't Hit the Side of Your Head

While it might be tempting, avoid hitting or "violently shaking" your head when you have water stuck in your ear.

"This will not effectively get the water out and may cause dizziness or inner ear irritation," Malik explains.

How Can I Prevent Water From Getting Stuck in My Ear?

The most effective way to prevent water from getting in your ears is to avoid getting them wet when you can. Of course, this isn't always possible, so you can take a few steps to keep your ears protected when swimming or bathing.

"If and/or when you have to submerge your head in water, a well-sealed swim cap pulled below the lobes will help keep water out and your ears dry," Connor suggests. "You can also keep water out of your ears with ear plugs or molds, which can be helpful for showers and/or baths."

Malik recommends silicon or molded ear plugs to ensure a tight seal in your ears—you just want to ensure that you insert them properly.

In the event you get your ears wet, Connor says you should dry them thoroughly with a clean, dry towel to prevent water from getting into the ear canal and potentially becoming stuck.

You can also use a few drops of rubbing alcohol or a 50/50 mix of white vinegar and rubbing alcohol in each ear after swimming.

"This helps evaporate any residual moisture," Malik says. "Tilt your head and gently tug on your earlobe to help the liquid drain out."

Conclusion

Nobody enjoys having water stuck in their ear, so your best bet is to consider preventive measures. But if you do find that your ears are clogged after a day at the beach or pool, these tried and true methods may be able to provide some relief.

However, because water in your ear can actually lead to infection, it is important to seek medical attention if you need it. According to Connor, a medical professional can help you devise a specific treatment plan to drain the water.

"In rare persistent cases, you may need to see an audiologist to have the water properly removed to avoid irritation or infection," Malik adds. "But with patience and the proper techniques, most individuals can clear water from their ears at home."

