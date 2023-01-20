Health

What Happens When You Don't Wash Your Towels Every Day, Doctors Say

They harbor more harmful germs than you realize.

By Lauren Gray
January 20, 2023
By Lauren Gray
January 20, 2023

If the past several years of living through a pandemic have taught us one thing, it's the importance of good health. By extension, we've also learned the value of good hygiene habits, which can help curb the spread of infectious germs.

Though most of the hygiene habits that keep us safe are put into action when we're in public—think mask-wearing and frequent hand-washing, for example—it's also important to minimize the spread of germs within your own home. In particular, some experts say that washing your towels frequently can help keep viruses and bacteria at bay.

Wondering what happens if you don't wash your towels every day? Read on for doctors' expert advice on when it's time to throw in the towel—literally.

READ THIS NEXT: Doctor Who Hasn't Showered in Years Thinks Others Should Join Him.

Here's what happens when you don't wash your towels every day.

Young beautiful woman using towel and drying her hair in the bathroom.
iStock

If you don't wash your towels after every use, experts have some good news: It's unlikely to cause an immediate health problem. In fact, reusing your towels is an environmentally conscious choice that helps reduce your water and energy use.

However, that's not to say your once-used towels are free of germs—in fact, being damp, warm, and absorbent, they provide an ideal environment for germs to grow and thrive. The key is to keep your towel to yourself, experts say. That's because while it's safe for you to come in contact with your own germs, it's best not to share them with anyone else in your household.

READ THIS NEXT: This Common Bathroom Habit Is a "Disaster" for Your Teeth, Dentist Warns.

These germs are likely living on your towels right now.

white woman drying hand on pink hand towel
Shutterstock/goffkein.pro

Given that your towels spend most of their time in the bathroom, it may come as no surprise that they are often contaminated with disease-causing bacteria. However, you may be surprised to learn just how widespread that contamination can be. Charles Gerba, a microbiologist at the University of Arizona, told Time in 2017 that if you use your towels to dry your hands after washing them, they almost certainly harbor fecal bacteria. In fact, his research indicated that 90 percent of bathroom towels were contaminated with coliform bacteria, and that 14 percent carried E. coli.

"The longer towels stay damp, the longer the yeasts, bacteria, molds and viruses remain alive and stay active," dermatologist Alok Vij, MD, writes for the Cleveland Clinic. "They can cause an outbreak of toenail fungus, athlete's foot, jock itch and warts, or cause these skin conditions to spread," he says, adding that dirty towels "can certainly cause a flare-up of eczema or atopic dermatitis."

This is how often to wash your towels.

Closeup shot of a woman holding a stack of towels at home
iStock

According to Gerba, towels that were washed more frequently had lower levels of bacterial occurrence. "After about two days, if you dry your face on a hand towel, you're probably getting more E. coli on your face than if you stuck your head in a toilet and flushed it," he told Time. That's why you should plan on washing your hand towels every other day.

However, if you use your towels exclusively after showering, you may be able to stretch it for an extra day by washing your towels once every three days. That's because showers tend to provide a more thorough cleaning, compared to washing your hands after using the bathroom. Many experts endorse this twice-per-week towel washing schedule, though some say washing at least once a week may be sufficient.

For more health news sent directly to your inbox, sign up for our daily newsletter.

Here's when to wash more frequently.

woman going through gym bag full of dirty clothes
Shutterstock/Art_Photo

A few scenarios merit more frequent towel-washing, Vij writes. For instance, if you're sick and you live with others, you should plan on doing your laundry daily, he says.

Having kids in the house is another reason to consider washing your towels more often—after all, they're often less thorough than adults when it comes to hand washing, meaning they're more likely to wipe germs onto towels after using the bathroom.

Finally, gym towels—especially those stored in your gym bag all day—are known to harbor more germs than your typical towel. Be sure to wash these after every use, as you would a washcloth or hand towel, Vij recommends.

Lauren Gray
Lauren Gray is a New York-based writer, editor, and consultant. Read more
Filed Under
 •  •  •  •
Latest News
  • 12 Surprising Secrets About Lisa Marie Presley Revealed by Her Counselor
    12 Surprising Secrets About Lisa Marie Presley Revealed by Her Counselor
    Entertainment

    12 Surprising Secrets About Lisa Marie Presley Revealed by Her Counselor

    "The more Lisa fought back, the more Priscilla tried her own methods of control."

  • North Carolina Man Steals Tractor, Tries to "Mow Down Pedestrians," and Leads Police on Slow-Motion Chase
    North Carolina Man Steals Tractor, Tries to "Mow Down Pedestrians," and Leads Police on Slow-Motion Chase
    Extra

    North Carolina Man Steals Tractor, Tries to "Mow Down Pedestrians," and Leads Police on Slow-Motion Chase

    "Mr. Hicks was intentionally driving the tractor toward on-coming traffic."

  • smiling couple in bed under the covers
    smiling couple in bed under the covers
    Health

    5 Ways to Make Sex Less Painful

    A sex therapist shares some simple tips.

  • "Ocean's Thirteen" Actor Reported Missing After Going Hiking in California
    "Ocean's Thirteen" Actor Reported Missing After Going Hiking in California
    Extra

    "Ocean's Thirteen" Actor Reported Missing After Going Hiking in California

    "The search has been difficult."

  • 10 Chilling Details of Pennsylvania Woman Accused of Shooting and Dismembering Her Elderly Parents With Chainsaw in Their Home
    10 Chilling Details of Pennsylvania Woman Accused of Shooting and Dismembering Her Elderly Parents With Chainsaw in Their Home
    Extra

    10 Chilling Details of Pennsylvania Woman Accused of Shooting and Dismembering Her Elderly Parents With Chainsaw in Their Home

    Verity Beck has been charged with first- and third-degree murder of her elderly parents.

  • Male hand holding wooden laundry basket with white towel inside near washing machine in laundry room. Home living concept
    Male hand holding wooden laundry basket with white towel inside near washing machine in laundry room. Home living concept
    Health

    What Happens When You Don't Wash Your Towels Every Day

    They're hotbeds for viruses and bacteria.

© 2022 Galvanized Media. All Rights Reserved. Bestlifeonline.com is part of the Meredith Health Group