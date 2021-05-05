See Heidi Klum Secretly Pregnant at This Victoria's Secret Fashion Show

Supermodel Heidi Klum just shared a little secret on her Instagram. The former Victoria's Secret Angel revealed that she was four months pregnant while walking the runway during one of her iconic appearances in the Victoria's Secret Fashion Show. The Instagram post was in honor of her eldest daughter, Leni Klum, who she is carrying down the catwalk in the photo. Read on to see Klum strut her stuff while pregnant, and for more on this mother-daughter duo, Heidi Klum Shares Adorable Selfie With Lookalike Daughter Leni.

Heidi Klum was pregnant during the Victoria's Secret Fashion Show in 2003.

On May 4, Heidi posted a video in honor of her daughter Leni's 17th birthday. The video featured the supermodel on the runway of the ninth Victoria's Secret Fashion Show in 2003, sporting the brand's signature "fantasy bra." In the caption, Heidi revealed that she was already pregnant with her oldest child. "Happy 17th birthday Leni," Heidi wrote. "I am not alone walking down that catwalk here."

The model added, "If I look close enough, then I can see you bumping right along at four months … I loved you before you were born, and I will love you long after I close my eyes forever." A few hours after posting that Instagram, Heidi also shared a beautiful photo of the "birthday girl" with Leni's face framed by flowers. And for another star's offspring, See Madonna and Guy Ritchie's Son Rocco at 20.

Leni Klum began her own modeling career last year.

The 17-year-old daughter of Heidi and Italian businessman Flavio Briatore recently began following in her mother's footsteps. She made her modeling debut on Vogue Germany's January/February 2021 cover beside her mother. "So excited for my first cover!! I had so much fun on set," Leni wrote on Instagram. "Couldn't dream of a better start!! Thank you for being by my side."

Leni's proud mother had a lot to say about the beginning of her daughter's modeling career. "I'm so proud of you. And not because you chose this path. I know that no matter which way you go, it will be your own," Heidi wrote in German on Instagram. "You always know exactly what you want and what you don't want. You are not a mini-me. And I'm happy for you that you can now show who YOU ​​are." And for another model's stunning daughter, See David Bowie and Iman's Daughter at 20.

Leni has continued to land more modeling gigs.

Since her Vogue Germany cover, Leni has continued to get exciting modeling work. She recently appeared on her first solo cover for Glamour Germany's 20th-anniversary issue. "Thank you to everyone who made my first solo cover so special," Leni wrote on Instagram. She added that it was an honor to share this with her mom, who was Glamour Germany's first-ever cover model in 2001.

Additionally, Leni had the honor of opening at Berlin Fashion Week. In February, Heidi reflected on the experience of seeing her daughter walk in a fashion show for the first time. "It's mindblowing to me to watch her work, especially the first thing I did together with her, and now she's doing things by herself, even though I go to the set," Heidi told People. And for more celebrity news delivered straight to your inbox, sign up for our daily newsletter.

Heidi wanted Leni to wait until she was old enough to model.

Heidi told People that Leni had been wanting to model for a while. However, the protective mother had been waiting for the right moment to let Leni enter the industry. "She's been doing fantastic. She's been wanting to model for quite some time," Heidi said when Leni was 16. "And I finally said yes because she's now old enough." And for another famous model mom and her lookalike daughter, Christie Brinkley's 22-Year-Old Daughter Looks Exactly Like Her.