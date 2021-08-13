News that Prince Harry was writing his own tell-all memoir to be published next year shocked royal watchers and sent the British tabloids into overdrive. While some reports say Harry discussed his plans to do the book with the Royal Family ahead of time, others claim the royals were caught off guard once again. One thing is for sure, however, and that is that Harry is going to need at least one ally in the family if he and Duchess Meghan are ever going to heal the widening rift that started with Megxit and continues to this day.

Despite his tenuous relationship with his brother, Prince William, and his essentially non-existent one with his father, Prince Charles, Harry has had one royal who has remained close to him his entire life and may be the only one he can rely on for support as the ongoing saga of his tragic battle with the Royal Family continues. This relative may even hold the key to healing the tension and helping Harry find a way to both tell his story and get the Royal Family to listen to it.

Read on to find out which royal's relationship with Harry during this difficult chapter in the House of Windsor could be a "game changer," according to an insider.

Princess Eugenie's support of Harry's upcoming memoir could be a "game changer," say sources.

While the rest of the Royal Family is bracing for the worst, there are reports that Princess Eugenie is lending her support to Harry and his much-anticipated memoir behind the scenes. When the immediate reaction of the British tabloids was to bash him for his decision to write a tell-all, a source told the Mail on Sunday that both Eugenie and her sister, Princess Beatrice, understood why their cousin would want to publish his own version of events. "They believe Harry's outspoken remarks may have been triggered because previously his voice and opinions were rarely heard within the Royal Family," the insider, who is a friend of the three royals, told the outlet.

A royal source told Best Life, "Eugenie's support of Harry writing a memoir could be a game-changer because a show of support from within the Royal Family would most certainly lend more credibility to whatever he chooses to reveal and could possibly result in a change in strategy in how the Palace responds." The insider continued: "Both Harry and Eugenie have always been extremely close to their grandmother, the Queen. She could prevent harmful leaks about Harry from inside the Palace if it becomes clear Eugenie supports Harry's version of events."

Eugenie and Harry have been close all their lives.

When Harry and William were children, they spent a great deal of time with Princess Eugenie and Princess Beatrice since Princess Diana and the girls' mother, Sarah, Duchess of York, were great friends until they had a falling out in the early '90s. (Sarah was not on the guest list for Prince William and Duchess Catherine's wedding, but she did attend Harry and Meghan's nuptials.) Ever since they were young, Eugenie and Harry have remained close.

With Harry barely on speaking terms with his brother and estranged from his father, Eugenie is his strongest connection to the Royal Family. "Eugenie is a kind, loving person with a great deal of empathy. She loves Harry and has been very disappointed in the way everything has played out thus far," a source told Best Life. "She wants to help. If there is anything she can do to try to bring Harry and Meghan back into the fold, she will do it."

Eugenie was an early confidant for Harry when he began dating Meghan.

When Harry and Meghan first started dating in 2016, Eugenie was reportedly one of the first royals Harry confided in. She and Jack Brooksbank, her boyfriend at the time and now her husband, were visiting with Harry and Meghan in Canada when news of their relationship broke. After Harry and Meghan announced their engagement, the couples would frequently enjoy nights out together or invite one another to their homes for dinner.

Things could have taken a turn when Harry and Meghan chose to announce they were expecting their first child at Eugenie and Jack's wedding in Oct. 2018. The princess' parents, Sarah and Prince Andrew, were reportedly furious that the couple stole Eugenie's thunder on her wedding day. But even though there was some controversy, it hasn't weakened their friendship, as Eugenie's relationship with her cousin remains strong. "Eugenie moved on from that a long time ago," one source told Best Life. "She loves Harry and Meghan and wants to support them."

Ever since Megxit, Eugenie has "been there for Harry," insiders say.

Harry and Eugenie have managed to remain close since the Sussexes' move to California—insiders say they text each other constantly. When Lilibet Diana Mountbatten-Windsor was born in June, Eugenie offered a sweet message of congratulations to her "dear cousins" on social media on the birth of their first daughter.

Just prior to that, in April, Eugenie had welcomed Harry back to Frogmore Cottage when he returned to the U.K. for Prince Philip's funeral. Then, in the weeks following Lilibet's birth, Eugenie again hosted Harry when he returned once again for the unveiling of the statue honoring Diana. "She offered him a safe haven when the rest of the family was barely speaking to him," an insider told Best Life.

At the time of the unveiling, a source told Best Life that Eugenie has "always been there for Harry," saying that she would offer her cousin the "moral support" he needed during the difficult days leading up to the ceremony. The insider noted the visit to attend the unveiling was "a highly emotional trip for Harry, especially because Meghan [wouldn't] be at his side." But, the insider said at the time, "he can count on Eugenie, his sole ally, along with Jack, to be understanding and offer their support."

Eugenie is also close to Meghan and has lent her support to her newest initiative.

Of all the women in the Royal Family, Eugenie can relate to her cousin-in-law Meghan the most. Like the Duchess of Sussex, Eugenie has had a career outside the family—she works as a director of the art gallery Hauser & Wirth—while supporting the causes that mean the most to her. (Eugenie co-founded the anti-slavery collective that brings awareness to the issue of modern slavery.)

Last week, it was announced that Eugenie would join the list of impressive mentors participating in Meghan's latest charitable endeavor, 40×40, which pairs 40 successful women of achievement with women reentering the workforce in 40-minute mentoring sessions. In addition to Eugenie, the the list of accomplished women includes Gloria Steinem, Hillary Clinton, Adele, and Amanda Gorman.

The princess' participation in Meghan's 40×40 mentoring initiative is a strong indicator of her respect for the Duchess of Sussex's philanthropic programs and her likeminded efforts to work with women and girls around the world. Eugenie posted about the program on her Instagram Story, along with some words of support: "To celebrate dear Meghan's 40th birthday, I'm contributing 40 minutes of mentorship to support women reentering the workforce. In the past two years, tens of millions of women around the world have departed the workforce. If you can, please join me and commit 40 minutes to community, service or mentorship."

One insider told Best Life: "The princess' participation in Meghan's new initiative is a sign of her respect for Meghan and her willingness to support her. This is significant, particularly as the Royal Family is trying to figure out a way forward with the rift with the Sussexes. Eugenie could hold the key to making that happen."

Diane Clehane is a New York-based journalist and author of Imagining Diana and Diana: The Secrets of Her Style.