Culture

The One Thing Harry Isn't Allowed to Do at Prince Philip's Funeral, Sources Say

"Harry paid a high price for his freedom," including "one of the things that means the most to him."

By Diane Clehane
April 13, 2021
Diane Clehane
By Diane Clehane
April 13, 2021

Prince Harry has returned to England for the first time in over a year to attend the funeral service for his grandfather, Prince Philip. Though he's currently quarantining at Frogmore Cottage, there are sure to be plenty of uncomfortable moments when he comes face to face with Prince Charles and Prince William later this week. Harry's comments last month during his interview with Oprah Winfrey about his father and brother being "trapped" within the monarchy only widened the gap between them. Several sources have told Best Life the men will keep up appearances out of respect for Queen Elizabeth and the late Duke of Edinburgh. "Her Majesty expects the family to put any differences aside at the funeral [which is going to be televised] now," one royal source said of the April 17 service. "The feelings of hurt and anger that still exist between the Duke of Sussex and the Prince of Wales and the Duke of Cambridge will most certainly not be evident during the service. The Queen expects a united front to show the family has come together at this sad time."

However, there is a major way the differences between Harry, William, and Charles could very well be on display. Due to Harry and Duchess Meghan's official exit agreement, there is one thing Harry technically won't be allowed to do at the funeral for Philip. Read on to find out how Harry will still appear very much apart from his father and brother, and for another update from the Sussexes, check out The One Thing Harry & Meghan Must Do Now That Philip Has Died, Sources Say.

What the men wear could be a clear sign marking Harry apart from William and Charles.

Prince Charles, Prince of Wales and Prince William, Duke of Cambridge during the National Service of Remembrance at The Cenotaph on November 08, 2020 in London, England
Pool/Samir Hussein/WireImage via Getty Images

Whatever truce may be reached behind the scenes before the funeral, on the day of, there will be a very obvious sign that will mark Harry apart from his father and brother. The Daily Mail reports that since the Queen permanently removed Harry's honorary military titles and positions last month after he and Meghan announced they will not be returning as senior royals, the prince cannot wear any of his military uniforms. He had held the titles of Captain General of the Royal Marines; Honorary Air Commandant of RAF Honington in Bury St Edmunds; and Commodore-in-Chief, Small Ships and Diving, Royal Naval Command.

William, Charles, and Prince Edward, Earl of Wessex, are expected to follow royal protocol and be in regimental dress. (Prince Andrew, who stepped back from public life in 2019 after his disastrous BBC interview where he attempted to explain his relationship with Jeffrey Epstein, will wear a black suit.) According to several reports, Harry will wear a suit—possibly one that belonged to his grandfather—for the ceremony. He will, however, be permitted to wear his medals as he did he when he and Meghan visited Los Angeles National Cemetery in California on Remembrance Day in London in Nov. 2020 after his request to have a wreath laid in his name at the ceremony in London was denied.

And for more on the relationship between Harry, William, and Charles, check out The One Way William and Charles "Underestimated" Harry, Says Insider.

Not wearing a military uniform is a painful reminder of what Harry has lost.

Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex hosts the Rugby League World Cup 2021 draws for the men's, women's and wheelchair tournaments at Buckingham Palace on January 16, 2020 in London, England
Samir Hussein/WireImage via Getty Images

Harry's inability to be in uniform for his grandfather's funeral is a stark reminder of his bitter disappointment at losing his military titles when he and Meghan departed for North America in March 2020. Just last month, Best Life reported that friends of Harry said the prince "would fight" to get his titles back upon the one-year review of the Sussexes' exit agreement, but that did not happen.

"Finding his place as a soldier was a defining moment in [Harry's] life," a source said at the time. "He feels most comfortable in that role." Another insider said that "in the end, Harry paid a high price for his freedom," suggesting that he "regrets giving up one of the things that means the most to him—his military affiliations."

A royal source reiterated that recently, telling Best Life, "Of all the things [Harry] had to give up, losing his military titles was a devastating blow. This is such a painful reminder of that."

And for more royals news sent right to your inbox, sign up for our daily newsletter.

Harry and Prince Philip shared a bond over their military service.

Prince Harry and Prince Phillip enjoy the atmosphere during the 2015 Rugby World Cup Final match between New Zealand and Australia at Twickenham Stadium on October 31, 2015 in London, United Kingdom.
Phil Walter/Getty Images

Insiders imagine it must be particularly upsetting to the prince that he cannot wear the uniform of Captain General of the Royal Marines, a title passed on to him by his grandfather. Though Philip had always been a major influence in Harry's life, their connection grew even deeper when Harry chose to enter the military. "Philip could see how Harry had found his place in the army," a royal insider previously told Best Life. "He was impressed with Harry's dedication and commitment to serving his country."

In 2017, after serving as Captain General of the Royal Marines for 64 years, Prince Philip gave the title to Harry. The Duke of Edinburgh took the position over from the Queen's father, King George VI. Harry retained the role for less than two years.

And for more on how Philip felt about Harry's departure last year, check out Prince Philip Went From "Furious to Deeply Saddened" Over Prince Harry.

William may offer a sartorial solution at Philip's funeral.

Britain's Prince William, Duke of Cambridge (L), Britain's Prince Charles, Prince of Wales (2nd L), Britain's Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex (3rd L), Britain's Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall (3rd R), Britain's Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge (2nd R) and Britain's Meghan, Duchess of Sussex (R) follow Britain's Queen Elizabeth II and The Dean of Westminster, David Hoyle as they depart Westminster Abbey after attending the annual Commonwealth Service in London on March 9, 2020
PHIL HARRIS/POOL/AFP via Getty Images

According to The Sun, Prince William may be offering Harry a sartorial olive branch. The outlet is reporting William has decided to forego dressing in uniform and will wear a black suit to avoid a stark visual contrast between him and his younger brother. Royal expert Richard Fitzwilliams told the outlet: "This is obviously very sensitive. Anything that distinguished the brothers in that way, which would be so obvious for anyone watching, would probably be avoided."

William made a similar gesture in March 2020 at Commonwealth Services at Westminster Abbey when he and Duchess Catherine decided to take their seats before the processional with Queen Elizabeth, Prince Charles, and Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall. It was reported that Harry and Meghan were very upset after being left out of the processional at their last official event as senior royals. William offered to be seated with the rest of the family rather than walk in with the Queen and his father as per royal protocol.

And for more on the relationship between the family and Meghan, check out The Royals Made This One "Fateful Mistake" With Meghan, Says Insider.

Diane Clehane is a New York-based journalist and author of Imagining Diana and Diana: The Secrets of Her Style.

Filed Under
 •  •
Latest News
  • Woman that can't sleep
    Woman that can't sleep
    Health

    The Surprising Drink Keeping You Up at Night

    You probably don't realize this has caffeine in it.

  • man eating burger while woman watches
    man eating burger while woman watches
    Smarter Living

    This Burger Chain Just Filed for Bankruptcy

    The restaurant saw sales dip significantly amid COVID.

  • Woman in glasses laughing
    Woman in glasses laughing
    Smarter Living

    120 Hysterical Knock-Knock Jokes

    They're a classic for a reason.

  • man reading books
    man reading books
    Culture

    This Is the Most Popular Author of All Time

    From Maya Angelou to Stephen King...

  • Wireless headphones in a mockup case on a bright pink background
    Wireless headphones in a mockup case on a bright pink background
    Smarter Living

    If You Have These Headphones, Stop Using Them Immediately

    Nearly 7,500 pairs of headphones are affected.

  • Hayley Hasselhoff visits Closer at Bauer Media on October 10, 2019 in London, England
    Hayley Hasselhoff visits Closer at Bauer Media on October 10, 2019 in London, England
    Culture

    Hayley Hasselhoff Just Made "Playboy" History

    Her cover is the first of its kind.

© 2020 Galvanized Media. All Rights Reserved. Bestlifeonline.com is part of the Meredith Health Group