Everyday Habits That Are Secretly Wrecking Your Body After 50

If you want your 50s to be the golden years, it’s time to start taking health seriously. “Whoever said life is all downhill after your 50th birthday didn’t know what they are talking about,” says David B. Samadi, MD, tells The Observer . “We can’t control everything in life, but the beginning of the end of your life doesn’t start once you pass 50—even though you may feel that way. It all depends on your outlook and how well you take care of yourself. Even if you’ve neglected your health over the years, there is still time to take control of it.” Here are everyday habits wrecking your health after 50 that you should stop ASAP.

1. Avoiding Exercise Shutterstock Strength training is crucial after 50 to support bone and muscle health. “All of our bodies need to be challenged regularly and correctly. If we don’t want our bones to become brittle, we need to apply loads to our bodies,” says David Stewart, founder of Ageist . “Our muscles, tendons and everything surrounding them will become more robust, and we’ll feel better all around. When our bodies are sturdier, our muscles supple and our BMI where it should be, we can move around space easier, with much more fluidity. It can totally change our mindset. We will no longer feel disempowered and weak. Strangely enough, just a little thing like feeling strong when opening the door can make a tremendous psychological difference in our day.”

Eating Too Much Shutterstock Your calorie needs change after 50—make sure you’re eating the correct amount. “We need fewer daily calories as we age because our metabolism naturally begins to slow,” Amanda Malone, MD, tells MPCP . “Since you don’t need as many calories, those calories you do consume become very important. Your diet after age 50 should include a variety of healthy, nutrient-dense foods. Add in daily exercise and you’re on the path to a higher quality of life and enhanced independence as you age.”

Not Prioritizing Sleep Shutterstock Sleep is important for wellness and healthy aging after 50—so if you’ve got into bad sleep habits, now is the time to stop them. “Make sure you’ve got a good sleep habit, every day,” says Deborah Gordish, MD , via The Ohio State University Wexner Medical Center. “As we age, our sleep style starts to lessen to a 23-hour-day cycle. You’ll naturally start to wake up earlier, without an alarm clock. You might not be able to stay up as late as you used to, so go with the flow. Hit the sack at the same time every day, and go for as much rest as you can.”

Men especially tend to avoid seeing the doctor, but it's crucial to stay on top on regular checkups and preventative screenings. "One way to care for yourself is by getting routine health care in your 50s," Dr. Samadi says. "The goal of this is to develop and maintain the doctor-patient relationship, encourage a healthy lifestyle, screen for disease, assess medical problems and update immunizations."

Smoking and Drinking Habits Shutterstock You might have gotten away with excessive smoking and drinking in your 20s, but the longer you keep it up, the more harm these habits can cause. “Quit tobacco of all forms. This could be your last chance for decreasing your risks for heart disease and stroke,” says Dr. Gordish. “Risk for stroke normalizes after five years of quitting. Risk of lung cancer decreases to half that of a smoker after 10 years. Moderate your alcohol intake to no more than seven drinks a week for women and no more than 14 drinks a week for men.”

Nutrition Is Key iStock If you’re not eating a nutritious diet, now is the time to start. “When you hit your 50s, the things you used to get away with eating may begin to catch up with your health,” says the Pacific Neuroscience Center. “Our bodies’ organs were not designed to handle the demands caused by the consumption of highly processed, sugary, and fatty foods. When these substances are continuously processed by our organs, serious and life-threatening consequences can occur.