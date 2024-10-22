These 5 Habits Are Secretly Making You Gain Weight, Doctors Warn

Are certain lifestyle habits causing your weight to creep up unexpectedly? If you’re living a seemingly healthy lifestyle and any medical issues have been ruled out, it could be down to some surprising everyday habits that are undermining your health. Losing weight is difficult even when you’re doing all the right things—don’t let these not-so-obvious factors undermine your health and fitness goals. Here are 5 habits secretly causing weight gain, according to experts.

Poor Sleep Causes Weight Gain Shutterstock If you routinely go to sleep later than you should and get fewer than seven hours of sleep a night, you may find yourself quietly packing on the pounds. Not only that, but the weight gain is more likely to accumulate around the abdomen. “Our findings show that shortened sleep, even in young, healthy and relatively lean subjects, is associated with an increase in calorie intake, a very small increase in weight, and a significant increase in fat accumulation inside the belly,” says Virend Somers, MD, PhD . “Normally, fat is preferentially deposited subcutaneously or under the skin. However, the inadequate sleep appears to redirect fat to the more dangerous visceral compartment. Importantly, although during recovery sleep there was a decrease in calorie intake and weight, visceral fat continued to increase.”

Are You Eating More Than You Think? iStock If you’re not aware of the calories you’re taking in, you may be eating more than you think.“Calorie deficit is the driver of weight loss, and it still matters what you eat,” Dr. Nisha Patel, medical director of the Obesity Medicine and Metabolic Health Program within the transplant department at California Pacific Medical Center, tells Fortune . “If you’re eating foods that are higher in fiber, higher in lean protein, they’re going to be more satiating. They’re also in line with health-promoting dietary guidelines, and it’s going to be easier to create a calorie deficit with those types of foods versus [ultra-processed foods].”

Fasting Is Not a Free-For-All Shutterstock If you skip breakfast and eat more at lunch and dinner as a result, you aren’t getting the full benefits of fasting. Intermittent fasting has many health benefits, but what you consume in your eating window still counts. “Fasting can be a tool to help individuals reduce their calorie intake because, at the end of the day, it is reducing calorie intake that actually drives weight loss,” Dr. Patel says. “What we eat during that eight-hour eating window does matter. It’s not just a free-for-all; you can still eat more calories than you intend to in a span of eight hours, so they still need to focus on their diet quality.” RELATED: 3 Things That Could Be Making You Gain Weight.

No Strength Training Shutterstock Aerobic exercise is important, of course—but maintaining muscle is crucial for health and long-term fat-burning. “If you’re building muscle, you’ll be burning fat, even though your weight is the same or even if it goes up a bit,” endocrinologist and obesity specialist Marcio Griebeler, MD , tells the Cleveland Clinic. “If you have more muscle, I can guarantee you your metabolic rate is up, and you’re burning fat. And you’ll be overall healthier, regardless of whether you’ve hit that weight number that you’re looking for.”