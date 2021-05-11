Smarter Living

If You Live in These States, Fill Up Your Gas Tank Right Now

A major disruption to one pipeline may produce a gas shortage in some U.S. states.

By Kali Coleman
May 11, 2021
Kali Coleman
By Kali Coleman
May 11, 2021

Gas prices have been known to fluctuate in the U.S., but a new disruption in the system may do more than just bring prices up. Many experts are now warning about the possibility of a gas shortage for states that rely on one major U.S. fuel pipeline. Over the weekend, Colonial Pipeline Co. was targeted by hackers, which has resulted in a significant disruption in gas supply being delivered to stations that rely on the company. Read on to find out which states could be affected by a gas shortage soon, so you can know if you should go out and fill your tank as soon as possible.

RELATED: This Everyday Necessity May Soon Be Impossible to Find, Experts Say.

States along the East Coast may experience gas shortages after a major U.S. pipeline was hacked.

Empty gas pump with "Out of Service" notices.
Shutterstock

Hackers hit Colonial Pipeline Co. over the weekend with a ransomware attack that takes data from computerized systems hostage until a payment is made, USA Today reported. The company subsequently shut down its 5,500 miles of pipeline on May 8 as an effort to contain the breach, according to The New York Times. Patrick DeHaan, head of petroleum analysis at fuel-savings app GasBuddy, told USA Today that gas may run out at stations in states that rely on the Colonial's supply if the situation isn't fixed soon. Per the Colonial Pipeline Co. website, the pipeline runs through 13 states: New Jersey, Pennsylvania, Delaware, Maryland, Virginia, North Carolina, South Carolina, Georgia, Tennessee, Alabama, Mississippi, Louisiana, and Texas.

RELATED: This Beloved Summer Food Is Disappearing From Stores and Restaurants.

Colonial's CEO reportedly told state officials that operations won't resume immediately.

Fairfax, USA - September 8, 2017: People in cars waiting in long lines to fill up vehicles with gas at Costco store in Virginia
Shutterstock

Colonial Pipeline Co. CEO Joseph Blount allegedly warned state officials in a private virtual meeting on May 10 that supply shortages could occur even if the company reopens the pipeline later this week as planned, a source familiar with the discussion told Bloomberg. Blount reportedly announced that the company was in the middle of developing a restart plan but would not resume gas shipments until the ransomware had been removed.

"The President continues to be regularly briefed on the Colonial Pipeline incident. The Administration is continually assessing the impact of this ongoing incident on fuel supply for the East Coast," White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki said in statement May 10. "The President has directed agencies across the Federal Government to bring their resources to bear to help alleviate shortages where they may occur."

Some Southeastern states have already started to experience shortages.

A gas guage in a car reads empty and shows the warning light to let the driver know they are out of gas and need to refuel.
iStock

As Bloomberg reports, Colonial Pipeline said it is manually operating a segment of the pipeline from North Carolina to Maryland. But the resulting plans to restore all service to the pipeline later this week may not be fast enough to prevent shortages in the Southeast. Per Bloomberg, gas stations from Virginia to Alabama have reportedly already sold out of gas, with DeHaan telling Bloomberg that an estimated 7 percent of gas stations in Virginia were out of fuel later in the day on May 10. Twitter users in Georgia, Tennessee, South Carolina, and North Carolina have started to complain about gas shortages as well, Newsweek reported.

"Dumb luck for sure, but I got the very last tank of gas at Murphy Express on Hwy 161," Greg Suskin, a reporter in South Carolina, tweeted alongside a video of the empty gas station. "That's no exaggeration either. An employee stuck the 'out of gas' sign on my pump while I was still filling my truck. The place quickly cleared out."

RELATED: For more up-to-date information, sign up for our daily newsletter.

Gas prices have also started to rise.

Sign with gas prices posted at a Chevron station. California has some of the highest fuel prices in the nation. Photo taken in Anza, CA / USA on January 16, 2020
Shutterstock

This pipeline disruption has already started to affect gas prices as well. The Energy Information Administration reported on May 10 that average national retail prices increased to $3.05 a gallon last week—which is the highest the average has been since Nov. 2014, as reported by Insider. American Automobile Association (AAA) spokesperson Jeannette McGee said in a statement that Mississippi, Tennessee, and the East Coast from Georgia into Delaware are "most likely" to experience gas price increases this week, which could be anywhere from three to seven cents.

RELATED: There's a Major Shortage of This Backyard Staple & It Could Ruin Your Summer.

Kali Coleman
Kali is an assistant editor at Best Life. Read more
Filed Under
 •
Latest News
  • Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez at the premiere of "Daredevil" in 2003
    Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez at the premiere of "Daredevil" in 2003
    Culture

    Matt Damon Just Commented on the Status of Bennifer

    Ben Affleck's BFF has thoughts on the reunion.

  • will smith holding son trey smith
    will smith holding son trey smith
    Culture

    See Will Smith's Son Oldest Son Trey at 28

    Their formerly rocky relationship is more than mended.

  • Tom Cruise at the "Rock of Ages" premiere in London in 2012
    Tom Cruise at the "Rock of Ages" premiere in London in 2012
    Culture

    Seth Rogen's Tom Cruise Story Is "Bizarre"

    He says he tried to recruit him into Scientology.

  • Prince Harry, The Duke of Sussex, speaks onstage during Global Citizen VAX LIVE: The Concert To Reunite The World at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, California
    Prince Harry, The Duke of Sussex, speaks onstage during Global Citizen VAX LIVE: The Concert To Reunite The World at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, California
    Culture

    Harry Is Ready to "Walk Away" From the Royals

    "There is no point in trying to reach a truce," source says.

  • Man wearing protective face mask pointing at his arm with a bandage after receiving the covid-19 vaccine.
    Man wearing protective face mask pointing at his arm with a bandage after receiving the covid-19 vaccine.
    Health

    How Close Your State Is to Being Fully Vaccinated

    Latest CDC data says this one state is closest of them all.

  • Young woman walking in department store at the mall, photographed from behind
    Young woman walking in department store at the mall, photographed from behind
    Culture

    Every Big Department Store Is Starting to Ban This

    It won't be long before it's gone for good.

© 2020 Galvanized Media. All Rights Reserved. Bestlifeonline.com is part of the Meredith Health Group