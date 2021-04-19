This Is How Much Money People Spend on 25 Everyday Items, Data Shows
You may be shocked about how much you spend every year on these common items.
Whether it's for basic necessities like food and shelter or more fun things like entertainment and holiday gifts, you're always spending money—and probably more than you'd like. While some purchases can be made with what seems like little more than pocket change, over time, they can really start to add up. For example, if you hit your favorite java joint every morning to start your day, you might be shocked to see how much you are spending on coffee every year. (Spoiler alert: It's over $1,000.)
In an effort to help you get a handle on your spending, GOBankingRates tallied up 25 common expenses, from groceries to gasoline, using data from the U.S. Census Bureau and the National Retail Federation to see how much the average person living in the U.S. is spending on these items every year. Read on to discover how much people spend annually, ranking the expenses from the least costly to the most. And if you want to see how much dough people are bringing in annually, This Is How Much Money People Your Age Make on Average, Data Shows.
25
Holiday food and decorations
How much the average person in the U.S. spends annually: $227
24
Subscription services
How much the average person in the U.S. spends annually: $237.33
23
Alcohol
How much the average person in the U.S. spends annually: $583
22
Gifts
How much the average person in the U.S. spends annually: $659
21
Pets
How much the average person in the U.S. spends annually: $662
20
Entertainment
How much the average person in the U.S. spends annually: $766
19
Public transportation
How much the average person in the U.S. spends annually: $818
18
Vehicle maintenance
How much the average person in the U.S. spends annually: $890
17
Vehicle insurance
How much the average person in the U.S. spends annually: $976
16
Miscellaneous expenses
How much the average person in the U.S. spends annually: $993
15
Coffee
How much the average person in the U.S. spends annually: $1,100
14
Cell phone service
How much the average person in the U.S. spends annually: $1,188
13
Education
How much the average person in the U.S. spends annually: $1,407
12
Health and fitness
How much the average person in the U.S. spends annually: $1,860
11
Clothing
How much the average person in the U.S. spends annually: $1,866
10
Charitable donations
How much the average person in the U.S. spends annually: $1,888
9
Gas
How much the average person in the U.S. spends annually: $2,109
8
Health insurance
How much the average person in the U.S. spends annually: $3,405
7
Dining out
How much the average person in the U.S. spends annually: $3,459
6
Utilities
How much the average person in the U.S. spends annually: $4,049
5
Groceries
How much the average person in the U.S. spends annually: $4,464
4
Retirement accounts
How much the average person in the U.S. spends annually: $6,831
3
Child care
How much the average person in the U.S. spends annually: $9,006
2
Rent
How much the average person in the U.S. spends annually: $12,696
1
Mortgage
How much the average person in the U.S. spends annually: $18,792
