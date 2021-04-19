Whether it's for basic necessities like food and shelter or more fun things like entertainment and holiday gifts, you're always spending money—and probably more than you'd like. While some purchases can be made with what seems like little more than pocket change, over time, they can really start to add up. For example, if you hit your favorite java joint every morning to start your day, you might be shocked to see how much you are spending on coffee every year. (Spoiler alert: It's over $1,000.)

In an effort to help you get a handle on your spending, GOBankingRates tallied up 25 common expenses, from groceries to gasoline, using data from the U.S. Census Bureau and the National Retail Federation to see how much the average person living in the U.S. is spending on these items every year. Read on to discover how much people spend annually, ranking the expenses from the least costly to the most. And if you want to see how much dough people are bringing in annually, This Is How Much Money People Your Age Make on Average, Data Shows.

25 Holiday food and decorations

How much the average person in the U.S. spends annually: $227

24 Subscription services

How much the average person in the U.S. spends annually: $237.33

23 Alcohol

How much the average person in the U.S. spends annually: $583

22 Gifts

How much the average person in the U.S. spends annually: $659

21 Pets

How much the average person in the U.S. spends annually: $662

20 Entertainment

How much the average person in the U.S. spends annually: $766

19 Public transportation

How much the average person in the U.S. spends annually: $818

18 Vehicle maintenance

How much the average person in the U.S. spends annually: $890

17 Vehicle insurance

How much the average person in the U.S. spends annually: $976

16 Miscellaneous expenses

How much the average person in the U.S. spends annually: $993

15 Coffee

How much the average person in the U.S. spends annually: $1,100

14 Cell phone service

How much the average person in the U.S. spends annually: $1,188

13 Education

How much the average person in the U.S. spends annually: $1,407

12 Health and fitness

How much the average person in the U.S. spends annually: $1,860

11 Clothing

How much the average person in the U.S. spends annually: $1,866

10 Charitable donations

How much the average person in the U.S. spends annually: $1,888

9 Gas

How much the average person in the U.S. spends annually: $2,109

8 Health insurance

How much the average person in the U.S. spends annually: $3,405

7 Dining out

How much the average person in the U.S. spends annually: $3,459

6 Utilities

How much the average person in the U.S. spends annually: $4,049

5 Groceries

How much the average person in the U.S. spends annually: $4,464

4 Retirement accounts

How much the average person in the U.S. spends annually: $6,831

3 Child care

How much the average person in the U.S. spends annually: $9,006

2 Rent

How much the average person in the U.S. spends annually: $12,696

1 Mortgage

How much the average person in the U.S. spends annually: $18,792

