Smarter Living

This Is How Much Money People Spend on 25 Everyday Items, Data Shows

You may be shocked about how much you spend every year on these common items.

By Paul Thompson
April 19, 2021
Avatar
By Paul Thompson
April 19, 2021

Whether it's for basic necessities like food and shelter or more fun things like entertainment and holiday gifts, you're always spending money—and probably more than you'd like. While some purchases can be made with what seems like little more than pocket change, over time, they can really start to add up. For example, if you hit your favorite java joint every morning to start your day, you might be shocked to see how much you are spending on coffee every year. (Spoiler alert: It's over $1,000.)

In an effort to help you get a handle on your spending, GOBankingRates tallied up 25 common expenses, from groceries to gasoline, using data from the U.S. Census Bureau and the National Retail Federation to see how much the average person living in the U.S. is spending on these items every year. Read on to discover how much people spend annually, ranking the expenses from the least costly to the most. And if you want to see how much dough people are bringing in annually, This Is How Much Money People Your Age Make on Average, Data Shows.

25
Holiday food and decorations

woman holding a box of christmas decorations
Shutterstock

How much the average person in the U.S. spends annually: $227

24
Subscription services

Shutterstock

How much the average person in the U.S. spends annually: $237.33

23
Alcohol

A group of four young men and women cheers beer bottles together with their face masks hanging off, making it easier to spread coronavirus
iStock

How much the average person in the U.S. spends annually: $583

And to see what people are drinking, This Is the Most Popular Beer in America, According to Data.

22
Gifts

couple exchanging gifts at home.
iStock

How much the average person in the U.S. spends annually: $659

21
Pets

Young man with beagle puppy on bed
bbernard/Shutterstock

How much the average person in the U.S. spends annually: $662

20
Entertainment

concert
Shutterstock

How much the average person in the U.S. spends annually: $766

19
Public transportation

crowded new york city subway shows people holding on to bar
Shutterstock

How much the average person in the U.S. spends annually: $818

18
Vehicle maintenance

man and mechanic Awkward moments
Shutterstock

How much the average person in the U.S. spends annually: $890

17
Vehicle insurance

car insurance contract
Shutterstock

How much the average person in the U.S. spends annually: $976

16
Miscellaneous expenses

Cropped shot of businessman gets money from the wallet. Purse with dollars in their hands. Businessman's hand in suit takes out dollar money from a wallet
iStock

How much the average person in the U.S. spends annually: $993

15
Coffee

Woman delivering coffee and food
Shutterstock/Syda Productions

How much the average person in the U.S. spends annually: $1,100

And for the place people don't love getting their cup of joe from, This Is the Most Unpopular Coffee Chain in America.

14
Cell phone service

Man in his 50s working remotely, using mobile phone, communication, connections, technology
iStock

How much the average person in the U.S. spends annually: $1,188

13
Education

Books in library
Shutterstock

How much the average person in the U.S. spends annually: $1,407

12
Health and fitness

iStock

How much the average person in the U.S. spends annually: $1,860

And for the one chain you may want to avoid, This Is the Worst Gym in America, According to Data.

11
Clothing

Woman shopping protecting herself wearing protective mask
iStock

How much the average person in the U.S. spends annually: $1,866

10
Charitable donations

People Donating Food To Charity Food Bank Collection In Community Center
iStock

How much the average person in the U.S. spends annually: $1,888

9
Gas

Filling gas
Shutterstock

How much the average person in the U.S. spends annually: $2,109

And for more financial insights sent to your inbox, sign up for our daily newsletter.

8
Health insurance

health insurance
iStock

How much the average person in the U.S. spends annually: $3,405

7
Dining out

People eating in restaurant together
Shutterstock

How much the average person in the U.S. spends annually: $3,459

And for more on where eating out isn't always worth it, according to diners, This Is the Most Unpopular Restaurant Chain in America, According to Data.

6
Utilities

Young brunette curly female reading her bill papers, looking stressed
iStock

How much the average person in the U.S. spends annually: $4,049

5
Groceries

shopper with trolley with blurred motion of supermarket department store
iStock

How much the average person in the U.S. spends annually: $4,464

And for where you'll spend the most on taxes, check out The State With the Highest Taxes in America, According to Data.

4
Retirement accounts

older couple going over financial documents, empty nest
Shutterstock/fizkes

How much the average person in the U.S. spends annually: $6,831

3
Child care

child care provider helping two young children with an art project during coronavirus pandemic; all three are wearing masks
DisobeyArt / Shutterstock

How much the average person in the U.S. spends annually: $9,006

2
Rent

Pen and checkbook
Shutterstock/Billion Photos

How much the average person in the U.S. spends annually: $12,696

1
Mortgage

House for sale, sold
Shutterstock

How much the average person in the U.S. spends annually: $18,792

And if you've ever wondered how much cash your peers have stashed away, This Is How Much Money People Your Age Have on Average, Data Shows.

Filed Under
 •  •
Latest News
  • keanu reeves in knock knock
    keanu reeves in knock knock
    Culture

    The Worst Keanu Reeves Movies of All Time

    Some of these picks will make you go "whoa."

  • Jennifer Aniston in a selfie with her dog Clyde
    Jennifer Aniston in a selfie with her dog Clyde
    Culture

    Jennifer Aniston's Dog Joins Her at Work

    See the adorable new pic.

  • A young woman wearing a hat and a face mask walking through an empty park
    A young woman wearing a hat and a face mask walking through an empty park
    Health

    You Won't Have to Wear a Mask When You Do This Very Soon

    An expert says the precaution will be going away.

  • Anderson Cooper and son Wyatt
    Anderson Cooper and son Wyatt
    Culture

    Anderson Cooper Shares a New Pic of Son Wyatt

    Watching his dad guest host Jeopardy!

  • The skyline of Birmingham, Alabama at sunset
    The skyline of Birmingham, Alabama at sunset
    Health

    These 9 States Are Seeing the Worst COVID Spikes

    These places are going against the national trend.

  • This Item in Your Kitchen Is a "Haven for Bacteria"
    This Item in Your Kitchen Is a "Haven for Bacteria"
    Smarter Living

    This Item in Your Kitchen Is a "Haven for Bacteria"

    Research has found that this item is crawling with germs.

© 2020 Galvanized Media. All Rights Reserved. Bestlifeonline.com is part of the Meredith Health Group