5 Foods That Will Reverse Low Energy, Doctor Says

As the days become shorter and the nights grow longer, many people can feel a low-energy slump as they struggle to adjust to the new terms of dwindling daylight. Instead of crushing caffeinated beverages or existing on energy drinks, experts say there are much healthier ways to keep your energy up. In fact, naturopathic doctor Janine Bowring, ND, shared in a recent TikTok video that there are certain things you can eat that should have you rebounding in no time. Read on to learn the five best foods if you have low energy.

1 Hard-boiled egg

Low in calories but high in protein, a hard-boiled egg is a great snack for helping you move past your mid-afternoon energy slump. "This is going to give you six grams of protein and five grams of fat," says Bowring.

According to the Mayo Clinic, eggs are an excellent source of vitamins A, D, and B12. They're also rich in choline, a nutrient they describe as being essential for a healthy metabolism. "Except for its cholesterol content, one egg is a healthy option for breakfast lunch or dinner," their experts say.ae0fcc31ae342fd3a1346ebb1f342fcb

2 Seaweed snacks

Next, Bowring recommends reaching for pressed seaweed snacks the next time you're fighting the need to nap. Besides being full of vitamins, minerals, and antioxidants that can help pick you back up, she points out that they're also "loaded with iodine, which is great for your thyroid," which, "of course regulates your energy and your metabolism."

However, Time recommends checking the label before buying this food. "Seaweed snacks, like any processed food, can be high in sodium and additives," they warn.

3 Nuts

Eating a handful of nuts can also help you boost your energy when you're feeling low, the naturopath shares. She notes that these are rich in minerals—"things like magnesium, calcium, phosphorus"—and contain "sustainable calories for your energy."

It's important to remember that certain nuts are considered healthier than others when it comes to your heart health. Opt for unsalted, dry roasted walnuts, almonds, pecans, macadamia nuts, or hazelnuts, the Mayo Clinic suggests.

4 Seeds

Similarly to nuts, seeds also provide healthy fats, fiber, and protein. In particular, Bowring recommends pumpkin and sunflower seeds, which she says can help boost your energy levels.

"Just a tablespoon of seeds yields surprising nutrition," says Harvard Health Publishing. "In chia seeds, for example, you'll get two grams of protein, four grams of fiber, and 78 milligrams of calcium. A tablespoon of flaxseed has two grams of protein and three grams of fiber. Hemp seeds contain only one gram of fiber in a tablespoon, but 10 grams of protein."

5 Dark chocolate

Finally, Bowring reveals that her "favorite" energy-boosting food is actually a sweet treat—dark chocolate. She explains that the confection is loaded with antioxidants called polyphenols, which fight free radicals and boost energy levels.

In fact, a 2021 study published in the International Journal of Exercise Science confirms that eating dark chocolate can raise energy expenditure while working out, reduce skeletal muscle fatigue, and improve treadmill performance. The key is to avoid sugar-filled chocolate bars, which may give you only a temporary boost before leading to an energy crash.

