11 Best New Five Below Fall Blanket and Pillow Finds Under $7

Cozy up with Five Below’s new fall blankets and pillows for $7 or less.

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Cozy is the name of the game in fall decorating, which means you can’t go wrong starting your seasonal reset with the couch. Right now, Five Below has a fresh batch of blankets and pillows that brings Halloween whimsy, fandom favorites, and plenty of soft texture to the living room without requiring a seven-step decorating plan.

There are ghosts. There are pumpkins. There’s a coffin pillow, a Wicked accent, and a few less seasonally-specific picks, too. Best of all, every item on the list comes in at $7 or less, which means you can choose based on true preference, not the mental math you’ll have to do at the register. Read on for the 11 Five Below blankets and pillows that are perfect for fall (and even better for your budget).

1 Wicked Emerald Pillow, 13×13 Inches

A hit of emerald green can shake up a sea of orange and brown, and Wicked fans get an obvious bonus. Measuring 13 by 13 inches, this pillow is sized for layering with larger cushions or adding a little theatrical color to an otherwise neutral chair. The Wicked emerald pillow is $7.

2 “Get In Loser” Halloween Coffin Pillow

A coffin pillow is about as committed to Halloween as home decor gets. Its unmistakable shape makes it an easy focal point for a sofa, bed, or spooky-season reading nook, especially when paired with black, orange, or deep-purple accents. The Halloween Coffin Pillow—made more clever by the famous Mean Girls quote—is $7.

3 Channel Throw, 50×60 Inches

For those first crisp evenings, a substantial throw is practically mandatory. This 50-by-60-inch channel throw has a plush-looking texture that suits movie marathons, afternoon naps, and keeping within arm’s reach when the thermostat suddenly feels optimistic. It’s priced at $7.

4 Channel Throw Pillow

The matching channel throw pillow brings that same tactile, squishy energy to the sofa. Layer it with solid-color cushions or let it fly solo in a favorite chair when you want the room to feel a little more autumn-ready. The channel throw pillow costs $7.

5 K-Pop Demon Hunters HUNTRIX Travel Neck Pillow

Travel comfort gets a pop-culture makeover with this HUNTRIX neck pillow from K-Pop Demon Hunters. It’s compact enough for road trips and flights, but there’s no rule saying it has to leave the house—fans can keep it handy for gaming, reading, or lounging. You’ll find it for $7.

6 Gilmore Girls Silk Touch Throw Blanket

Cold weather and Gilmore Girls make a natural pairing. This silk-touch throw is tailor-made for settling in with a mug of something warm and revisiting Stars Hollow, whether it lives on the back of a sofa or gets claimed for bed. The blanket sells for $7.

7 Halloween Skeleton Rib Heart Pillow

Equal parts macabre and sweet, the skeleton rib heart pillow gives Halloween decor a slightly mischievous twist. Drop it onto a couch or accent chair for a seasonal touch that skips the standard pumpkin-and-ghost routine. This Halloween pillow is available for $7.

8 Halloween Ghost Pillow

The ghost pillow is the cheerful member of the Halloween pillow crew. Its playful shape works especially well in spaces where you want some seasonal spirit without turning the entire room into a haunted house. Pick one up for $7.

9 Halloween Pumpkin Pillow

Pumpkin decor has staying power, and this harvest-themed pillow can hang around from the first fall chill through Thanksgiving. Add it to a sofa, bench, or bed for a familiar autumn motif that doesn’t need much else around it. At $5, this is the budget standout of the bunch.=

10 Wicked Plush Pillow, 5×2 Inches

This tiny Wicked plush pillow is made for fans who prefer their fandom references on the smaller side. Tuck it into a pillow arrangement, perch it on a shelf, or give it pride of place wherever a little green-and-pink magic feels appropriate. It costs $7.

11 Bluey Travel Blanket, 40×50 Inches

The Bluey travel blanket is ready for car rides, sleepovers, couch cuddles, and every other moment of your child’s day. Its 40-by-50-inch size keeps it portable while still providing plenty of coverage for kids and casual lounging. The Bluey blanket is priced at $7.