11 Best New Harbor Freight Fall Workshop Finds Flying Off Shelves

Set yourself up a productive autumn with new tools, storage options, and even a workbench.

The product recommendations in this post are recommendations by the writer and/or expert(s) interviewed and do not contain affiliate links. Meaning: If you use these links to buy something, we will not earn a commission.

We’ve been relying on Harbor Freight to stock up our workbench all summer long. And now that fall is approaching, we’re hoping to set ourselves up for a very productive season with even more fantastic products from the value tool and hardware retailer. Some of our latest favorites include new storage solutions, an all-encompassing tool set, lighting, and even a brand new workbench itself! Ready to tackle that to-do list? Here are the best new Harbor Freight fall workshop finds that are flying off shelves right now.

RELATED: 11 Best Harbor Freight Sales Starting This Week.

1 Bauer Wet/Dry Vacuum

No job is ever finished until cleanup is complete! This Bauer Wet/Dry Vacuum ($79.99) has a 5.5-gallon capacity and the ability to pick up everything from sawdust to spills, and plenty of power to ensure you don’t miss a thing.

Customers are already gushing over the new product, saying its performance and value are unparalleled. “I’ve had many shop vacuums, but this vac has more power than the more expensive brands,” writes one 5-star reviewer. “This one has better features and better packaging, as well as power and ease of use, too. It’s way better than any others out there. Buy with confidence.”

2 Quinn Master Technicians Tool Set, 428-Piece

In what can only be described as the mother lode of all workshop finds, this 428-piece Quinn Master Technicians Tool Set ($429.99) will help any home mechanic or tinkerer fill out their toolboxes. It includes sockets, ratchets, wrenches, bits, and accessories that make DIY auto repair possible!

“This is a tool set that every guy or gal needs if you have a toolbox in your work vehicle or garage,” writes one impressed customer. “The quality of these tools is absolutely comparable to any tool truck or big brand. This 428-piece set is absolutely essential for your garage or truck.”

3 Central Machinery 24 in. Wall-Mount Fan

Sure, fall may be on the way, but there are still plenty of warm days left in the season. This Central Machinery Wall-Mount Fan ($99.99) is perfect for garages, workspaces, patios, and more, helping to keep air moving when you need it most.

It also doesn’t hurt that it’s earned a 4.9-star average rating on the Harbor Freight website, with many customers calling out the relatively low price. “I should’ve bought this fan a very long time ago,” writes one.

4 Yukon 5-Drawer Rolling Tool Cabinet

We’ve talked up this Yukon 5-Drawer Rolling Tool Cabinet ($279.99) in the past for how convenient a little extra mobility can be in the workshop. And with over 11,000 cubic inches and up to 1,200 pounds of mobile storage capacity, it can play a huge part in keeping your tool collection nice and organized.

RELATED: 11 Best New Harbor Freight Finds Hitting Shelves in Mid-August.

5 Yukon 48 in. Workbench with Light

What’s more important in a workspace than a well-made surface to actually work on? This Yukon 48 in. Workbench ($119.99) features a built-in light for added visibility, but our personal favorite is the attached pegboard that makes it super easy to store and access your most important tools.

“Wish I’d had this bench years ago!” gushes one happy customer. “It offers me a great place to work and to store tools, and the bright light is a bonus. Easy to assemble, feels sturdy. I placed a stick-on ruler across the front edge—now it’s perfect.”

6 Storehouse 1/4 in. Pegboard Hooks, 32-Piece

…And if you’re planning on stocking up your brand new pegboard, you’re going to need some Storehouse 1/4 in. Pegboard Hooks ($6.99) to do it! This 32-piece set has everything you need to get organized, no matter how you want to arrange things on the wall.

“The price cannot be beat,” says one 5-star reviewer. “I haven’t bought any of these in a long time because they were so expensive. I was extremely happy with how these from Harbor Freight hold a lot of weight.”

7 U.S. General 5-Tier Boltless Steel Garage Shelving

If we’ve learned anything during our DIY days, it’s that an organized workspace is a productive workspace! This U.S. General 5-Tier Boltless Steel Garage Shelving ($139.99) is perfect for stashing your appliances, storage totes, and other equipment. It can also be set up in two different configurations (including two shorter side-by-side units), making it easier to work into your space.

8 Hercules Compact Table Saw with Rack and Pinion Fence

Need to make some bigger cuts? This Hercules Compact Table Saw with Rack and Pinion Fence ($299.99) helps provide that accuracy you need to get the job done right, with an integrated table extension and a powerful motor. We also love its minimal footprint that makes for easy storage.

RELATED: 11 Best New Harbor Freight Workshop Organization Finds Under $25.

9 Braun LED Rechargeable Heavy Duty Clamp Light

The only thing worse than going into a project short on time or tools is not having enough light to actually see what you’re doing. This Braun LED Rechargeable Heavy Duty Clamp Light ($49.99) produces up to 4,200 lumens and features an adjustable head, making it easy to shine it exactly where it’s needed.

And with a 4.9-star average rating on the Harbor Freight website, it’s clear that shoppers are glowing about this find. “This is hands down by far one of the best work lights that can brighten up any job or recreation you’re doing,” writes one. “I never leave home without it, plus I love that it’s rechargeable and it lasts for quite a while on its highest setting. If you’re having a hard time selecting a light worth its time. This is it!”

10 Bauer Cordless Compact Band Saw

Even though it only debuted recently, customers are already really taking a shine to this Bauer Cordless Compact Band Saw ($89.99). Besides being a more compact tool that makes for easy storage, its smaller stature can make it easier and quicker to use when cutting those pipes, rebar, and other items,

“I was very impressed with this band saw,” writes one Harbor Freight shopper. “All the features you expect and keeps up with top brands 5x its price. Highly recommend.”

https://www.harborfreight.com/20v-2-12-in-cordless-compact-band-saw-tool-only-70286.html

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Having too many small parts on hand can lead to some big messes. Fortunately, this Storehouse 20-Bin Rail Mount Stackable Parts Storage ($14.99) is an ideal addition to your workbench for easy access to all the pieces you’ll need to get the job done. From woodworking to electrical components, it can help ease what often becomes a huge headache!