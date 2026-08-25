11 Best New Dollar Tree Fall Lantern and Twinkle Light Finds Under $1.50

Shop Dollar Tree’s new fall lanterns and twinkle lights for under $1.50

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You can go full-force with fall decorating, draping every last corner in leaf motifs, velvet pumpkins, and copper-everything. But if minimalist swaps are more your style, a subtle glow is all you need to reset the seasonal mood. Dollar Tree’s latest crop of tiny lanterns, solar lights, and twinkle-light sets makes a strong case for decorating in little pools of light instead—on the porch, along a mantel, tucked into a centerpiece, or scattered across a patio after sunset.

And yes, as you’ve probably come to expect at Dollar Tree, all of these are $1.50 or less. That leaves plenty of room in the budget for cider, pie, and everything else calling your name in autumn.

1 LED Lantern With Handle

Fall is a perfect time to get outdoors: think camping, s’mores, or an evening stroll at golden hour. This handled LED lantern is an ideal tagalong, with a portable design that makes it easy to move from a porch display to a dining table or wherever the evening gathering happens to land. You’ll pay just $1.50.

2 Halloween LED Paper Lantern

Paper lanterns have a knack for making a room feel festive in seconds, and these Halloween versions—bats, cats, witches, pumpkins—bring the fun without demanding much storage space afterward. Hang one from a hook, string several together, or let a single lantern brighten a dark corner. They’re $1.50 each.

3 Solar Stake Light

Give a flower bed, walkway, or porch planter a tiny after-dark upgrade with this solar stake light. It charges during the day and adds a soft point of illumination once evening rolls around, making it especially handy for fall displays that need a little sparkle after sundown. You’ll pay $1.50 for one.

4 Mini Decorative String Lights, 20-Count

Twenty little lights can go surprisingly far. Drape this mini string around a basket of pinecones, wind it through a centerpiece, or add a warm flicker to a bookshelf display. The assorted light colors (purple, orange, and multi-color) also make it easy to lean playful for Halloween or cozy for the broader fall season. This 20-count pack costs $1.50.

5 Harvest-Themed Indoor White LED String Lights

These harvest-themed lights, available in pumpkin, maple leaf and acorn designs, are a natural fit for anyone who prefers autumn decorating without going full Halloween. The LEDs can weave through a garland, frame a window, or add some glow to a dining-room buffet, and best of all, the 12-piece pack is just $1.50.

6 Luminessence LED Hanging Lamp

A hanging lamp is a simple way to take lighting off the tabletop. This Luminessence pick comes in assorted metals, so it can swing from spooky-season accent to general fall decor depending on the shade you find. Hang it from a hook, use it as a bedside accent, or cluster a few together. It costs just $1.25.

7 Solar Hook Lantern

There is something particularly charming about a lantern that can hang from a shepherd’s hook, porch rail, or garden fixture. This solar version brings that classic lantern shape outdoors without needing a nearby outlet, making it a smart little companion for fall planters and entryway displays. The price is $1.50.

8 Halloween Solar Stake Light, Assorted Styles

For a Halloween display that starts working when the sun goes down, these solar stake lights are an easy addition. Pop one into a planter or garden bed and let the assorted spooky designs do the decorating. They are especially fun when grouped with pumpkins and mums. Each one is $1.50.

9 Skull, Pumpkin, and Ghost LED Light Set

Small LED light sets can turn an ordinary shelf into a Halloween scene without swallowing up the whole room. Use these assorted designs—skulls, pumpkins, and ghosts—around a candy station, inside a glass vase, or along a mantel for a dose of seasonal glow. A 12-piece set runs $1.50.

10 Pumpkin and “Boo” Halloween-Themed LED Table Light

Need a little Halloween mood lighting with almost no setup? This table light handles the assignment. Its compact size makes it useful on a coffee table, entryway console, kitchen counter, or party spread, where one small glow can add plenty of character. It’s available at Dollar Tree for $1.50.

11 Birch and Vine Mini LED Candle Lantern

This simple mini lantern from Birch and Vine, available in black and white, has a softer, more rustic feel than the Halloween-heavy options. Slip it onto a dining table, nightstand, or fall vignette and let its candlelike LED glow supply the cozy factor. This little lantern is $1.25.