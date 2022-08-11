Some people choose to drink their coffee black, but there's no shame in adding a little something to cut the bitterness, whether that's cream, sugar, or both. There's more variety than ever when it comes to creamer options, including the classics like milk and Coffee Mate, and the non-dairy alternatives like oat and almond milk. But before you add anything to your next cup of coffee, be advised that the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) just issued a warning about several milk varieties that could be hazardous to your health. Read on to find out which products the agency is asking you to stop using immediately.

This isn't the only recent milk recall.

You probably won't be adding this milk to your coffee, but it should also get tossed: Last week, a voluntary recall was issued by Royal Crest Dairy for its Farmer's 2% Reduced Fat Chocolate Milk Pints. According to an Aug. 5 notice from the FDA, the recall applied to milk pints with a code date of AUG-22 and was potentially contaminated with undeclared egg—a known allergen.

Those who are allergic to eggs, or even those with a "severe allergy," could consume the milk and "run the risk of a serious or life-threatening allergic reaction," according to the FDA. Royal Crest Dairy confirmed that the contamination occurred after a product containing egg was run through the same filter as the chocolate milk. Affected products were distributed to retailers across southern Colorado, and anyone who had purchased the milk was asked to return it to their place of purchase.

The Royal Crest Dairy recall was limited to Colorado, but the latest recall affects consumers nationwide.

An existing recall has been expanded.

On Aug. 10, the FDA announced that Lyons Magnus LLC had expanded its voluntary recall of "nutritional and beverage products." The recall now includes different varieties of the popular Organic Valley brand milks, namely eight-ounce containers of its Organic 1% Milkfat Lowfat Chocolate Milk, Organic 1% Milkfat Lowfat Milk, and Organic Whole Milk.ae0fcc31ae342fd3a1346ebb1f342fcb

Newly recalled products include additional Oatly oat milks, Rejuvenate protein shakes, and a slew of other nutritional shakes and smoothies, cold brew coffee, and even drinks for children and women who are breastfeeding.

An updated chart of recalled products can be found in bold font on the FDA notice, which also includes the lot codes, universal product codes (UPCs), and best by dates. Also included on the chart are the 53 products mentioned in the first recall notice, issued on July 29.

The products are potentially contaminated.

According to the recall notice, all of the products listed are potentially contaminated with Cronobacter sakazakii, as well as Clostridium botulinum, which was not mentioned in the original recall notice. Both bacterias can have serious implications for your health, the FDA warns.

It's rare to develop an infection related to Cronobacter sakazakii, but those who are immunocompromised could be particularly at risk, according to the FDA. If infected, symptoms could present in the form of fever, vomiting, and a urinary tract infection (UTI).

Clostridium botulinum, on the other hand, can result in a "severe form of food poisoning," the FDA warns, adding that your symptoms can show up four to six hours after consuming something with the toxin. Other signs and symptoms include "double vision, blurred vision, drooping eyelids, slurred speech, difficulty swallowing, and muscle weakness," the notice states. You can also develop botulism poisoning, leading to "respiratory paralysis," which can be fatal if breathing assistance is not administered via "mechanical ventilation."

To date, Clostridium botulinum hasn't been detected in any of the products, but the FDA still warns consumers "not to consume any of the recalled products even if they do not look or smell spoiled."

Toss these products if you have them.

The products failed to "meet commercial sterility specifications," according to a root cause analysis. Products were distributed as early as April 2021, with some distributed to retailers across the country and others more "limited in scope," the FDA said.

If you have any of these nutritional products or beverages, the FDA ask that you immediately throw them out or return them to the store where you purchased them for a refund. If you have a habit of letting things sit in your fridge, the FDA also advises you not to consume any that are past their printed best by date.

If you have any questions pertaining to the recall, you can call Lyons Recall Support Center at 1-800-627-0557, 24 hours a day, seven days a week. You can also visit the company website for more information.