Dr. Pimple Popper’s Essential Skincare Tips for Clear, Glowing Skin at Any Age

Dermatologist Sandra Lee, MD, FAAD, FAACS—better known as Dr. Pimple Popper—is infamous for her no-holds-barred look at some of the more icky parts of skincare. “There’s a great sense of satisfaction to watch pressure being built up and released, and to watch the body being cleansed or cleaned,” Dr. Lee explains . “People love to learn about their skin, why these growths happen, how they are removed… I hear so often from people about how they watch my videos and then aspire to become dermatologists or other skincare specialists.” Here are her top tips for clear, beautiful skin at any age.

Know Your Skin Type Shutterstock Is your skin oily, dry, normal, sensitive, or combination? "Knowing your skin type is a big step toward creating a skincare routine that truly works for you,” Dr Lee says in a blog. “It helps you choose the right products and get the best results for your unique skin."

Consistency Is Key Shutterstock Be diligent about your daily and nightly skincare routine. “Even normal skin needs consistent care to stay balanced,” Dr Lee says. “Focus on prevention by using antioxidant serums and always apply sunscreen. Consistency and protection are key. Start with retinol early, and always protect your skin with sunscreen to prevent the signs of aging."

Wear Sunscreen Every Day Shutterstock Dr. Lee is firm about using sunscreen every day. "Sunscreen isn’t just for sunny days,” she says. “Make it a daily habit, rain or shine, to protect your skin from long-term damage."

Healthy Lifestyle Shutterstock Take care of your health, and it will show on your skin. “I think when we don’t eat or sleep well, this is reflected in our skin and our overall health,” Dr. Lee tells SheKnows . “Our immune system is often not at its strongest, and we are more prone to getting sick and probably also more susceptible to skin conditions that our immune system would normally fight off. I think many of us have seen that when we feel our best, we look our best too! I don’t think we’ve ever seen a person who is physically very ill and noticed that their skin looks fantastic. It all works hand in hand.” RELATED: 10 Daily Habits That Keep Your Skin Young.

Don’t Overwash Your Skin iStock Dr. Lee warns against over-cleansing. “Washing your face twice a day is important for unclogging pores,” Dr. Lee tells SheKnows. “But washing your face too frequently can actually irritate your skin, especially when you have acne. Scrubbing your skin too often or too aggressively increases redness and flakiness and irritates the papules and pustules that are already present on your skin.”

Salicylic Acid For Acne Shutterstock Dr. Lee recommends salicylic acid to help fight acne. “Salicylic acid is a fantastic [ingredient] that works in a preventative way,” she tells The Independent . “It’s a chemical peel acid that crystallizes to a small enough size that actually it can settle within our pores and it helps to clean them out. It helps to get rid of the dirt and the debris, the oil, dead skin cells. That’s really the primary thing you want to do with acne, you want to try to keep your pores as clear as possible. When that build-up happens is when the bacteria gets involved, and then you get that red bump.”