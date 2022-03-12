Singer-songwriter, actor, and businessperson, Dolly Parton has been a force in the music industry for more than 50 years. She wrote her first song at the age of five and played her first show at Nashville's Grand Ole Opry at 13. With more than 100 million records worldwide, 110-charting singles in her career, and an impressive 11 Grammy Award wins, Parton is one of the most successful female country performers of all time. And amid all of that success, she still finds time for her many philanthropic projects and her marriage of over 50 years. Curious what makes someone shine so bright from an astrological perspective? Read on to see how Parton's birth chart reveals why she's the queen of country music.

RELATED: The Zodiac Sign Most Likely to Become a Millionaire, Astrologers Say.

Sun in Capricorn

Parton has her Sun in Capricorn in her 5th house, giving her a focused lens that helps her chase her dreams. Your Sun Sign is your ego energy and represents what your heart wants most in this lifetime.

When the Sun occupies the 5th house in a birth chart, it indicates a natural talent for the arts, performing, singing, and dancing. This placement gives Parton an internal drive toward achieving her personal dreams and the work ethic to match. Capricorns often feel the drive to be someone worth remembering before they have the power or authority to accomplish things. As they age into adulthood, this sign is able to push toward the goals they've spent so long dreaming about.

RELATED: Dolly Parton Just Posted a Rare Photo With Long-Time Husband Carl Dean.

Moon in Virgo

Parton has her Moon in Virgo in the 12th house. People with their Moon in Virgo tend to have a very level-headed and calm approach to their emotions. They may seem introverted upon first meeting, but warm up quickly.ae0fcc31ae342fd3a1346ebb1f342fcb

The 12th house rules over things like our dreams, fantasies, and hidden desires. It serves as the source of inspiration for how you create your life. With her Moon in the 12th house, Parton finds it easy to express her deepest feelings and emotions in a thoughtful way. This placement is key for her songwriting ability. As a performer, Parton finds it very therapeutic to share her experiences through her music.

Virgo Rising

Your Rising Sign is the energetic signature of your birth chart: It's what you first felt when entering the world, and what you bring to each new beginning you encounter in life. The energy of the 1H house indicates our core essence of how we perceive ourselves, as well as the way others perceive us. Parton is a Virgo Rising, which gives the singer her air of humble professionalism. Virgo Risings feel truly accomplished when they are succeeding in their life's work and perfecting their craft. Paired with the energy of her Moon in Virgo, it's easy to see why Parton is just so likable.

Venus in Capricorn

Parton has her Venus in Capricorn in the 5th house—the same as her Sun. Your Venus represents how you like to be romanced in relationships, what kind of people you're attracted to, and how you express your passions in life. When the Sun and Venus join up in Capricorn together, it indicates a person with incredibly high standards in love.

With her Venus in the 5th house, Parton seeks out relationships that feel more like friendships. It's important for her to be married to her best friend. People with their Venus in Capricorn are the serious commitment type. They're looking to get married once and do it right the first time. It's no wonder that Parton and her husband have been married for 56 years.

RELATED: For more astrology content delivered right to your inbox, sign up for our daily newsletter.

Mercury in Capricorn

Parton has her Mercury in Capricorn in the 4th house. Mercury influences all things communication, intellect, spoken words, and the mind, and Mercury in the 4th house gives a person exceptional observational skills and intuition.

These people are disciplined with their words and are usually very imaginative and creative. For Parton, having her Mercury in Capricorn gives her a seamless ability to communicate with others in a way that makes them feel seen through her experiences.

Mars in Cancer

Parton has her Mars in Cancer in the 11th house, which gives her a pleasant and calm personality. Mars is a planet of action that influences our passions, drive, and determination, and people with their Mars in Cancer focus on emotional honesty in their relationships and friendships above status or fame. They are deeply connected to their nurturing side, and in the 11th house, it shows a love of social justice and a deep sense of community. This placement is likely why Parton is so heavily involved in philanthropic work—especially as it relates to her work with children and education.

RELATED: Dolly Parton Just Revealed the Secret to Keeping Her 56-Year Marriage "Spicy."

Lauren Ash is an astrologer and culture writer based in St. Louis. You can follow her on Twitter or subscribe to her blog for monthly horoscopes and cosmic guidance.