Dollar Tree's New Pet Food Is Full of Good Ingredients for Your Dog or Cat—And It's Just $1.25

The global pet food market is projected to be a $194 billion industry by 2032, reports Fortune Business Insights. But when it comes to sourcing wholesome, sustainable food for our pets, many owners share the same concern: Is my pet’s food safe? PetSafe warns that “careless dietary choices” can expose dogs and cats to harmful toxins, heart disease, cancer, obesity, digestion issues, and overall poor health. And while a healthier alternative, there’s the impression that shopping organic will rack up a costly bill. Enter: Dollar Tree.

RELATED: Best Affordable Dog Food That Will Keep Your Pup Happy and Healthy.

TikTok shopping influencer Melissa Houser ( @mhouser12 ) is a proud pet mom who recently started feeding her cats wet food and treats from Dollar Tree. In a recent clip, Houser said her cats " are literally obsessed " with the Benefit Booster treats from the brand Salty Cat.

Houser paid $1.25 for each bag of cat treats at Dollar Tree. They have “amazing” options, including treats that promote urinary support and hairball control. Flavors range from grilled tuna in gravy to tuna and pumpkin in gravy and are made with “all good ingredients,” she added.

In another TikTok video, she spoke highly of their canned dog and cat food, too.

“Dollar Tree just came out with this brand new line, and it’s going to save you some money,” Houser told followers.

“You have cats, you’re going to look for the brand Salty Cat. That’s the brand name for [Dollar Tree’s] cat brand. And if you have dogs, it’s Ella’s Best,” she continued.

Like most things at Dollar Tree, cans of Salty Cat and Ella’s Best pet food go for $1.25 each.

The cans are so “ginormous” that Houser said she can get two servings out of them, which comes out to about 63 cents per meal. And you don’t have to worry about any “sketchy ingredients” either. “It’s legit because it’s all good ingredients, and it’s all made in the United States,” she said.





@mhouser12 #dollartree#dollartreefinds#dollartreehaul#dollartreediy#dollartreehacks#dollartre#pet#petsoftiktok#fyp @Dollar Tree @Pet Krewe 🐾

Salty Cat has four flavors of canned wet food, all of which include some type of protein mixed with gravy. Options range from chicken and salmon to duck and ocean fish. The brand takes pride in the fact that its products are made with pure proteins and limited ingredients, excluding soy products and unnatural coloring. Plus, the first ingredient is always “nutritious broth.”

As for Ella’s Best, dog owners can choose from chicken pot pie, roast beef and gravy, lamb, or duck-flavored canned wet food. You won’t find added sugar, corn syrup, artificial flavors, garlic and onion extracts, or unnatural coloring in the ingredient list.

Houser’s cats are also big fans of Salty Cat’s 100% Chicken Freeze Dried Cat Treats, which contain no additives, soy, or fillers.

“My cats love them, basically shake the bag and they come running,” raved Houser on TikTok. “They’re good on their teeth as well, kinda gets the tartar off. It’s kind of a two-in-one.”

“If you have pets and are looking to save some money, get some really good ingredient pet food, this is definitely it,” she concluded of Salty Cat and Ella’s Best.