For those who like to shop, it's fun to keep up with innovative new products and trends. These days, it's that much easier to find out what the most popular items are, as they're often going viral on social media. Shoppers simply post a photo or a video of a unique find, and before you know it, that item is sold out everywhere. Now, there's a new obsession-worthy kitchen product that's making the rounds—and conveniently enough, it's on sale. Read on to find out why shoppers are calling this cooking tool "magic."

TikTok is a hot platform for shoppers.

Different products have been stealing the spotlight on TikTok lately, including those that are ideal for spooky season. In August, shoppers went particularly crazy for a new line of Halloween décor at Michaels. TikTok users documented trips to their local stores, showing Victorian Gothic-style items, including a bust of the writer and poet Edgar Allan Poe. However, many commenters noted that their store was already sold out of the unique collection well ahead of October.

Similarly, a rug sold at T.J. Maxx and Marshalls caused quite a stir and sold out fairly quickly online. The black-and-white mat is covered in ghosts and was actually a fan favorite in 2021 as well.

But while you'll probably only use these decorations during the fall, you might be tempted by a much more practical kitchen product that you can use all year long.

This product is a major timesaver.

If you've ever forgotten to take meat out of the fridge to defrost ahead of a meal, you're in luck. The XWell Defrosting Tray is an aluminum thawing plate that one TikToker says actually works.ae0fcc31ae342fd3a1346ebb1f342fcb

In a video posted on Sept. 7, @chum.bucket51 puts the tray to the test, calling it one of her "top five products ordered off of Amazon." In the video, she shows frozen turkey in a plastic bag and states that the tray will defrost it in a matter of minutes. The TikToker ends the clip, starting a new one after the five-minute period concludes.

"It's been five minutes, my turkey has defrosted," she says. "I'm gonna go make a turkey burger for lunch. You should definitely get this if you ever forget to take out the chicken before your mom gets home from work."

Commenters were quick to jump on the bandwagon.

The video made its way around TikTok, earning over 255,000 likes and 1,000 comments.

"I literally said 'nah uh' out loud then you proved me wrong," one commenter wrote, while another stated they were "most definitely investing in this."

Others joked that the tray is "sorcery" and "witchcraft," while one user wrote that the tray really is "like magic."

Sweetening the deal, this viral product is now on sale for $16.95 on Amazon, down from its normal price of $25. If you have an Amazon Prime membership, you can get take advantage of two-day shipping as well.

Some commenters were skeptical.

While several TikTokers were fascinated by the defrosting tray, some were not as quickly convinced. Different commenters noted that the turkey @chum.bucket51 defrosted was "paper thin" and would have defrosted quickly anyway.

"I bought this thinking it was awesome months ago," one comment reads. "Used it once and now it's sitting in the cabinet. Something super thin like that would work but everything else still took forever."

On top of that, many noted that a standard aluminum pan can do the same thing, as can a quartz or granite countertop—and it may be "safer" to use the standard bowl of cold water to avoid bacteria growth. According to FoodSafety.gov, overseen by the U.S. Department of Health & Human Services, the safest way to thaw meat is to store it in the refrigerator, and officials don't recommend thawing on the counter.