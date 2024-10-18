Costco Is Selling Le Creuset Dupes for $740 Cheaper—Are They Worth It?

Although a lofty investment, Dutch ovens are a timeless, durable piece of cookware that, if treated right, can last for decades to come. The large cast iron cooking pot can stew anything from literal stews and soups to fancy recipes like braised chicken thighs that will impress your dinner party guests. The only question that remains is, which Dutch oven should you buy, and how much do you need to spend on the notoriously expensive item? For instance, Le Creuset, widely considered the go-to brand in this category, sells its 4.5-Quart Signature Round Dutch Oven for $390. That price steadily increases up to $625, depending on the pot’s size and color. But if you aren’t ready to make the splurge, Costco is selling dupes for $750 cheaper.

RELATED: The 6 Best Le Creuset Dupes, Retail Experts Say.

Tramontina’s two-pack of Enameled Cast Iron Round Dutch Ovens is flying off the shelves at Costco. The dupe set, which comes in blue or white, includes a four-quart Dutch oven and a six-quart Dutch oven.

Similar to Le Creuset, these round pots are equipped with tight-fitting lids and porcelain enamel interiors. They can withstand up to 450 degrees Fahrenheit in the oven (Le Creuset cookware can withstand up to 500 degrees Fahrenheit).

As for the price, Tramontina’s two-piece set costs $69.99 at Costco. The Le Creuset equivalent would cost a total of $810, considering both pots would have to be purchased separately.

"Costco brought back the cast iron Dutch oven set, and this was one of my favorite and most-used purchases last year," shared TikToker @costcohotfinds. "These are stunning... The new blue color makes me want another set.

@costcohotfinds Sour dough, soup, chili…these Dutch ovens are fab!

This set includes larger Dutch ovens than last year's, which came with a 3.5-quart pot and a 5.5-quart pot for $59.99.

“ They look so much like Le Creuset , that I actually thought they were for a second,” said TikTok account Costco Empties last fall. “In the past, this set has been known to go on sale right around Thanksgiving. So if you’re willing to wait, you might be able to get a great deal.”

The post was overflowing with positive comments from Costco shoppers who have also snagged the dupe Le Creuset set.

“I got them a few weeks ago, best thing I ever bought at Costco,” raved one TikToker.

“I’ve had mine for about 3 years…If you don’t use metal utensils, they’ll be fine,” shared another user. “I’ve even baked bread in mine.”

“I don’t use anything else for soups, chilis, stew. Bread even!! Love mine,” said one person, who purchased the set in red.

“I use these for canning,” wrote another shopper, adding that “they work great.”

RELATED: The Best Non-Toxic Cookware for the Healthiest Meals.

However, shoppers were also quick to share their misgivings about the dupe Dutch oven set, stressing that they aren’t worth it.

“Take time and choose a Le Cruset. It will last a lifetime,” reads one comment.

In the comments section of @costcohotfinds's video, a person said they were “not impressed.”

“Meh I’ve got everything by Le Creuset,” they shared.

Meanwhile, one customer said they decided not to purchase the dupe set after noticing chipped paint on the display product. “How does it get chipped in the store?! Imagine with real use,” they said.

Shoppers had similar things to say on Instagram, including one person who owns a Le Creuset and Tramontina Dutch oven.

“ The le cruset has never cracked or chipped its coating after years,” they remarked, going on to add about their Tramontina pot, “The coating flakes off surprisingly easy, especially around the handles.”

But yet, a few comments down someone said, “I bought these and they have been working great.”