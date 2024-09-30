Costco's Latest Product Reveal Has Harry Potter Fans Going Nuts

Spooky season is upon us, which makes it the perfect time for Costco to delight fans of the wizarding world with a new Harry Potter-themed item that is sure to sell out immediately. The warehouse chain is selling the special item for just $14.49, an absolute bargain when you consider what’s included for that price. Read on to find out more about this exclusive Costco Harry Potter item, and hot-foot it to your nearest location before they disappear like magic.

Harry P otter Cocoa! Copyright @CostcoHype/Instagram Instagram account Costohype was the first to spot the seasonal cocoa goodness. “NEW Harry Potter Color Changing Cocoa Set at Costco! 😍How cool is this set! Comes with red, blue, green, and yellow color changing hot chocolate plus mini marshmallows! Includes 2 stir wands 🪄and 2 ceramic mugs ☕️This looks so fun and at such a great price! Would you get this for yourself or as a gift for someone else? 😉” reads the caption on the post.

Where Can I Get It? iStock The gift set is not showing up online at Costco, yet people are finding it in stores (for example in California). This makes it sort of a treasure hunt—you may see the cocoa at your Costco, and you might not. “My sister and I got it on Sunday in California at the City of Industry location,” a commenter said on Instagram.

Does It Taste Good? Shutterstock Fans aren’t crazy about the actual taste of the cocoa itself. “It’s not cool. It’s awful. I’m a diehard Potter fan and I have to warn you- do not actually drink the color change cocoa 🤮,” a commenter said. “Tried it, not worth it,” said another. “Cool concept but the actual taste is horrible,” said a third.

Where Can I Watch Harry Potter? Warner Bros. Pictures You don't need the Harry Potter cocoa to enjoy the movies. The extended versions of all eight magical movies are currently streaming on Peacock. Sorcerer's Stone (2001), Chamber of Secrets (2002), Prisoner of Azkaban (2004), Goblet of Fire (2005), Order of the Phoenix (2007), Half-Blood Prince (2009), Deathly Hallows Part 1 (2010), and Deathly Hallows Part 2 (2011) are all ready for you to enjoy!