Costco's Latest Product Reveal Has Harry Potter Fans Going Nuts

Forget butterbeer, this is much better.

Daniel Radcliffe Harry Potter
Warner Bros. Pictures
Ferozan Mast
By Ferozan MastSep 30, 2024
Spooky season is upon us, which makes it the perfect time for Costco to delight fans of the wizarding world with a new Harry Potter-themed item that is sure to sell out immediately. The warehouse chain is selling the special item for just $14.49, an absolute bargain when you consider what’s included for that price. Read on to find out more about this exclusive Costco Harry Potter item, and hot-foot it to your nearest location before they disappear like magic.

Harry Potter Cocoa!

Harry Potter Cocoa at Costco

Copyright @CostcoHype/Instagram

Instagram account Costohype was the first to spot the seasonal cocoa goodness. “NEW Harry Potter Color Changing Cocoa Set at Costco! 😍How cool is this set! Comes with red, blue, green, and yellow color changing hot chocolate plus mini marshmallows! Includes 2 stir wands 🪄and 2 ceramic mugs ☕️This looks so fun and at such a great price! Would you get this for yourself or as a gift for someone else? 😉” reads the caption on the post.

Where Can I Get It?

Costco WarehouseiStock

The gift set is not showing up online at Costco, yet people are finding it in stores (for example in California). This makes it sort of a treasure hunt—you may see the cocoa at your Costco, and you might not. “My sister and I got it on Sunday in California at the City of Industry location,” a commenter said on Instagram.

Does It Taste Good?

Person holding a mugShutterstock

Fans aren’t crazy about the actual taste of the cocoa itself. “It’s not cool. It’s awful. I’m a diehard Potter fan and I have to warn you- do not actually drink the color change cocoa 🤮,” a commenter said. “Tried it, not worth it,” said another. “Cool concept but the actual taste is horrible,” said a third.

Where Can I Watch Harry Potter?

Harry Ron and Hermione taking an exam in Harry PotterWarner Bros. Pictures

You don’t need the Harry Potter cocoa to enjoy the movies. The extended versions of all eight magical movies are currently streaming on Peacock. Sorcerer's Stone (2001), Chamber of Secrets (2002), Prisoner of Azkaban (2004), Goblet of Fire (2005), Order of the Phoenix (2007), Half-Blood Prince (2009), Deathly Hallows Part 1 (2010), and Deathly Hallows Part 2 (2011) are all ready for you to enjoy!

Harry Potter TV Show

emma watson in harry potter and the prisoner of azkabanWarner Bros. Pictures

The Harry Potter TV show is still in development, and each season will be based on a book. “We’re in conversations with a number of different writers to figure out who’s going to be the person to lead that franchise for us,” Warner Bros. TV Group chairman Channing Dungey told Variety. “The first step for us is figuring out who this showrunner is going to be and once we get that locked down, then we can start having those [casting] conversations. The tricky part is the first two books, where the kids are on the younger end, around 11 or 12.”

