Starting the day with a cup of coffee is a beloved ritual for countless Americans. However, before you pour yourself that morning cup, you'll want to make sure your preferred brew is safe to drink now that a popular brand of coffee is subject to a major recall. Read on to discover if you should be purging your pantry.

On Jan. 21, the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) announced the recall of 5.1-oz. packages of Door County Coffee & Tea Co.'s French Vanilla Flavored Cappuccino Single Serve Cups due to the presence of an undeclared allergen. The FDA reports that the cappuccino cups were mislabeled and, as such, may contain either milk or soy that is not disclosed on the ingredients list. According to the recall notice, consumption of these products could result in a "serious or life-threatening allergic reaction" for those with allergies to either ingredient.

The recalled coffee, which was sold in Florida, Illinois, Iowa, Indiana, Kansas, Michigan, Missouri, Texas, and Wisconsin starting on Oct. 7, 2020, is printed with the lot code 1C092220-2 and a Sept. 2, 2022 expiration date or lot code 1C120220-A and a Dec. 2, 2022 expiration date. The FDA says that anyone with the affected coffee at home is "urged to discard the product and contact Door County Coffee & Tea Co for a refund."

Door County Coffee & Tea Co. is just the latest in a long list of companies whose foods and drinks have been pulled from the market lately; read on to discover if something in your kitchen could present a danger to your health and safety.

1 Bob Evans sausage

On Jan. 21, the United States Department of Agriculture's Food Safety Inspection Service (FSIS) announced that approximately 4,200 pounds of Bob Evans Italian Sausage was subject to recall after "thin blue rubber" was found in some sausages. The affected meat, which came in 1-pound packages, has a use/freeze by date of Jan. 31, 2021 and is printed with lot code 0352. If you have one of the affected packages at home, it "should be thrown away or returned to the place of purchase," the FSIS states.

2 Pero Family Farms butternut squash

A popular winter vegetable was recently recalled due to contamination with potentially deadly bacteria. On Jan. 19, the FDA issued a recall notice for 33 different butternut squash products produced by Pero Family Farms due to potential contamination with Listeria monocytogenes, which can cause fatal infections in susceptible individuals and a wide range of serious health concerns in otherwise healthy people—though no illnesses associated with the products' consumption had been reported at the time of the recall. If you have one of the affected squash products at home—all of which are listed on the FDA website—the agency advises that you either throw them out or return them to the store from which they were purchased for a full refund.

3 Premium pepperoni Hot Pockets

That Hot Pocket you're heating up may contain a whole lot more than just meat and cheese. On Jan. 15, the FSIS announced that Nestlé Prepared Foods, the parent company of Hot Pockets, had recalled approximately 762,615 pounds of Premium Pepperoni Hot Pockets due to potential contamination with plastic and glass. The affected snacks, which have best before dates of Feb. 2022 and bear the lot codes 0318544624, 0319544614, 0320544614, and 0321544614, have been associated with one "minor oral injury," as per the recall notice. If you have a package of the recalled Hot Pockets at home, the FSIS recommends either throwing them away or returning them to the point of purchase.

4 Hiland Dairy chocolate milk

Before you pour yourself some chocolate milk for dessert, check the packaging to ensure it's safe to drink first. The FDA reported the recall of Hiland Dairy's Low Fat Chocolate Milk on Jan. 17 after it was discovered that some batches had been contaminated with food-grade sanitizer, which could make those who consume it sick. The affected milk has a sell-by date of Jan. 27, 2021, and is printed with UPC 72060-00156-3 and Plant Code 4025.