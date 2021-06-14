Health

Christiane Amanpour Urges Women To Do This After Revealing Cancer Diagnosis

The beloved journalist just opened up about fighting ovarian cancer.

By Kali Coleman
June 14, 2021
Kali Coleman
By Kali Coleman
June 14, 2021

Christiane Amanpour has earned admiration over the years through her unwavering and fearless coverage of international conflict. Now fans are once again admiring her strength after she recently shared that she has been fighting ovarian cancer. Amanpour, a 63-year-old chief international anchor for CNN, was off-air for four weeks, and when she returned on June 14, she revealed her diagnosis to viewers. Amanpour says she's "confident" in her prognosis, but she also took the time to offer her own advice to others when it comes to ovarian cancer. Read on to see the urgent message she is sending viewers.

RELATED: Al Roker Is Warning Everyone to Do This After His Cancer Diagnosis.

Christiane Amanpour is urging others to educate themselves on ovarian cancer.

CNN anchorwoman Christian Amanpour moderates a media event in Budapest, Hungary, on November 6, 2003.
Northfoto / Shutterstock.com

Amanpour admitted that the last few weeks have been "a bit of a roller coaster" for her after being diagnosed with ovarian cancer. But she also noted that her diagnosis was just one of millions around the world. Now, she said she wants to take the time "to urge women to educate themselves on this disease."

"Get all the regular screenings and scans that you can," Amanpour said. "Always listen to your bodies and of course … ensure that your legitimate medical concerns are not dismissed or diminished."

She credits her early diagnosis with giving her confidence in her recovery.

Digital healthcare concepts. Doctor physician team meeting consulting work together using new technology tablet to view medical x-ray with patient chart in hospital.
iStock

Amanpour said she had surgery to remove her cancer, and that she's now undergoing several months of chemotherapy. She also revealed that she is confident in her recovery, as well as "fortunate to have health insurance through work and incredible doctors who are treating me in a country underpinned by, of course, the brilliant NHS," which is the National Health Service in the U.K.

While Amanpour didn't reveal what stage of cancer she was diagnosed with, she did credit early diagnosis as a major reason why she feels optimistic about her recovery. "I'm telling you this in the interest of transparency, but in truth, really mostly as a shoutout to early diagnosis," she said.

RELATED: For more health content delivered straight to your inbox, sign up for our daily newsletter.

Ovarian cancer affects thousands of people each year in the U.S.

iStock

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), ovarian cancer is the second-most common gynecologic cancer in the U.S., and it causes more deaths than any other cancer of the female reproductive system. Around 21,000 people in the U.S get ovarian cancer every year, and among women in the U.S., this type of cancer is the eighth-most common and the fifth leading cause of cancer death, per the CDC. While all people with ovaries can be at risk for ovarian cancer, 90 percent of those who do get it are older than 40, and the highest number of ovarian cancer cases occur in those 60 years or older.

You should be on the lookout for possible ovarian cancer symptoms.

Cropped shot of a woman suffering from stomach pain on the sofa at home
iStock

The CDC says that most people who get ovarian cancer are not necessarily high risk, so it's hard to know if you'll end up diagnosed. However, the American Cancer Society says about 20 percent of ovarian cancers are found at an early stage, and when found early, about 94 percent of patients live longer than five years after diagnosis. According to the CDC, ovarian cancer can cause a number of symptoms, including vaginal bleeding or discharge that is not normal for you, pain or pressure in the pelvic area, abdominal or back pain, bloating, feeling full too quickly or difficulty eating, and a change in your bathroom habits, like a more frequent or urgent need to urinate or constipation.

"Pay attention to your body, and know what is normal for you," the CDC says. "If you have unusual vaginal bleeding, see a doctor right away. If you have any of the other signs for two weeks or longer and they are not normal for you, see a doctor. They may be caused by something other than cancer, but the only way to know is to see a doctor."

RELATED: If These 2 Body Parts Hurt You, It Could Be a Sign of Cancer, Study Says.

Kali Coleman
Kali is an assistant editor at Best Life. Read more
Filed Under
 •  •  •
Latest News
  • Driver using his mobile phone whilst driving a car
    Driver using his mobile phone whilst driving a car
    Smarter Living

    This Car Company Is Having a Big Security Issue

    "Remain alert for suspicious emails."

  • glass of milk on wooden table
    glass of milk on wooden table
    Health

    If You Drink This Milk, the FDA Has a Warning for You

    If you have the milk at home, return it now.

  • WROCLAW, POLAND - APRIL 12, 2016: Apple iPhone SE smartphone
    WROCLAW, POLAND - APRIL 12, 2016: Apple iPhone SE smartphone
    Smarter Living

    Apple Just Issued This Major Warning

    If you use an older iPhone or iPad, read this.

  • Tina Fey
    Tina Fey
    Culture

    Tina Fey's Younger Daughter Is on a Hit Show

    See the young star in action.

  • Doctor making a swab test to a mature man for corona virus (covid-19) pandemic disease. Covid-19 nasal swab test - doctor taking a mucus sample from patient nose in hospital.
    Doctor making a swab test to a mature man for corona virus (covid-19) pandemic disease. Covid-19 nasal swab test - doctor taking a mucus sample from patient nose in hospital.
    Health

    People Who Get COVID Again Have This in Common

    New research breaks down the similarities.

  • A young man drinking a cup of coffee in a cafe
    A young man drinking a cup of coffee in a cafe
    Health

    Drinking This Much Coffee Daily Adds Years to Your Life

    A study says your morning brew has some benefits.

© 2020 Galvanized Media. All Rights Reserved. Bestlifeonline.com is part of the Meredith Health Group