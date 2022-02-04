Culture

See First Bond Girl Ursula Andress Now at 85

"I accepted the film even though I thought no one would ever see it."

By Lia Beck
February 4, 2022
By Lia Beck
February 4, 2022

Once a Bond girl, always a Bond girl. In 1962, Ursula Andress became the first Bond girl ever thanks to her role as Honey Ryder opposite Sean Connery in Dr. No. "I think it is quite funny, too, that although I am older now, I am still asked about Dr. No," Andress told The Sunday Post in 2018. "And that must mean that, even at my age, I am still a Bond girl."

Andress, now 85, went on to have a lengthy career following her role in Dr. No, and her last film role was in 2005. These days, she lives a quieter life outside of the hustle and bustle of Hollywood and is expressing herself artistically in other ways. Read on to learn more about her life today.

RELATED: 10 Classic Bond Girls, Then and Now.

She kept acting for decades.

Elvis Presley and Ursula Andress in 1963
Alan Band/Keystone/Getty Images

Andress might be best known as Honey Ryder, but she starred in other popular movies, as well. She acted alongside Elvis Presley in Fun in Acapulco and Dean Martin and Frank Sinatra in 4 for Texas. She also appeared in the James Bond satire Casino Royale and the fantasy movie Clash of the Titans.

Andress' career slowed down significantly in the 1990s, and she starred in her most recent movie, St. Francis' Bird Tour, in 2005. "I have retired, really, but do you ever retire?" she told The Sunday Post. "I still get offers and sometimes I am tempted but I have to recognize I am not a young girl any more—although I am in spirit."

She's still very artistic.

Ursula Andress at the Rome Film Fest in 2017
Venturelli/Getty Images

Andress now lives in Rome and Switzerland, where she is from. She explained to The Sunday Post that she spends some of her time making art. "I am much more into art these days, it has always been a first love," she said. "I like photography too and my photographs have been published in a number of international magazines. I am very proud of that because I have always liked to be creative."

RELATED: For more celebrity news delivered right to your inbox, sign up for our daily newsletter.

She has a son with a famous ex.

Ursula Andress, Dimitri Hamlin, and Harry Hamlin at her 70th birthday party in 2006
GORDON JACK/AFP via Getty Images

Andress has one child, a son named Dimitri, with her ex Harry Hamlin. The couple dated for four years, from 1979 to 1983, after meeting while working on Clash of the Titans. As reported by The Sun, when she and Hamlin split up, Andress told People, "Love affairs and husbands can end, but a child is forever. Dimitri is my love now." Prior to dating Hamlin, Andress had been married to actor John Derek from 1957 to 1966.

She remained close with Connery.

Ursula Andress at the Trophee de Paris Awards in 2013
Foc Kan/WireImage via Getty Images

Speaking to Corriere della Sera in 2020, Andress said that she was surprised by the success of Dr. No, which was the first James Bond movie. "It was actually a small production, I accepted the film even though I thought no one would ever see it, I didn't like the screenplay at all … But then the film took off, the chemistry between us worked, it was the right combination."

She also shared that she and Connery stayed friends until his death in 2020. "He had the ability to quickly understand people, those full of themselves, the superficial," Andress said of Connery. "Besides, he had a sense of humor that I liked very much. Last time we met in Switzerland, Sean had taken up a house in Gstaad near me. We had many evenings together, he always invited me, Monte Carlo, London, New York … Since we met until now we have remained friends." She added, "For me Sean is not dead, he will always stay alive with me."

RELATED: See Iconic Model Twiggy Now at 72.

Lia Beck
Lia Beck is a writer living in Richmond, Virginia. In addition to Best Life, she has written for Refinery29, Bustle, Hello Giggles, InStyle, and more. Read more
Filed Under
 •  •  •  •
Latest News
  • Never Buy These 5 Things From Home Depot
    Never Buy These 5 Things From Home Depot
    Smarter Living

    Never Buy These 5 Things From Home Depot

    These are the products you should just skip.

  • angry woman
    angry woman
    Relationships

    The Zodiac Sign With the Worst Temper

    See who can't keep calm and carry on.

  • Man and woman drinking coffee
    Man and woman drinking coffee
    Relationships

    This Is the Most Attractive Trait in a Partner

    A surprising quality rounds out the top three on the priority list.

  • A woman unloading a dishwasher in the kitchen
    A woman unloading a dishwasher in the kitchen
    Smarter Living

    Never Put These 6 Items in the Dishwasher

    Experts say the appliance can ruin them for good.

  • woman checking mail in las vegas community
    woman checking mail in las vegas community
    Smarter Living

    The IRS Sent Out This Stimulus Check Warning

    Have you been misled?

  • Kevin James and Taylor Lautner in Home Team
    Kevin James and Taylor Lautner in Home Team
    Culture

    9 New Movies to Watch on Netflix This Weekend

    Add these to your queue.

© 2020 Galvanized Media. All Rights Reserved. Bestlifeonline.com is part of the Meredith Health Group