Culture

This Bond Girl Says She Regrets Taking on the Role

Quantum of Solace star Gemma Arterton has "realized there was so much wrong with Bond women."

By Sage Young
December 29, 2020
Sage Young
By Sage Young
December 29, 2020
circle

Playing a so-called "Bond girl" puts an actor in the same club as Halle BerryEva GreenMichelle Yeoh, Diana Rigg, and other big names, but it also may come with some second thoughts. After all, James Bond films aren't known for being all that socially progressively, especially when it comes to their depiction of women. And one Bond girl from Daniel Craig's ongoing run as the super-spy just revealed that she actually regrets taking on the role. In a new interview with The SunGemma Arterton, who played Strawberry Fields in 2008's Quantum of Solace, explained how she came to realize "there was so much wrong with Bond women." Keep reading to find out why she takes issue with her character, and for how the Bond movies stack up, check out Ranking Every James Bond Movie, From Worst Reviewed to Best.

Read the original article on Best Life.

Strawberry's storyline in Quantum of Solace is classic Bond.

Gemma Arterton and Daniel Craig
Sony Pictures Releasing

Arterton's Strawberry Fields is an MI6 agent in Craig's second outing as 007. Her character is meant to intercept Bond and detain him on his unsanctioned mission to Bolivia to chase down a billionaire crime boss. After threatening to hold him in a jail cell until his flight back out in the morning, she instead follows the spy to a swanky hotel and ends up being seduced by him. (Spoilers!) Before the end of the movie, Agent Fields is killed and covered in oil, her body left as a message for Bond. Of course, he avenges her.

For more characters who met tragic ends, here are The 50 Most Heartbreaking Movie Deaths We're Still Not Over.

Ahead of the film's release, Arterton expressed excitement about the love scenes and her character.

Olga Kurylenko, Daniel Craig, and Gemma Arterton in 2008
ITAR-TASS News Agency/Alamy Stock Photo

"I felt like a giggly girl, and I felt so young and inexperienced—but I kissed James Bond!" the actor said during a 2008 press conference, as reported by the BBC. Arterton also previewed her character as "fresh and young, not sultry and a femme fatale."

For more celeb news sent right to your inbox, sign up for our daily newsletter.

But over time, she's said that her view of the role has changed.

Gemma Arterton
Cubankite/Shutterstock

In September of this year, Arterton (now 34 years old), told The Telegraph that her age and experience had an impact on her choice to take on the role.

"I can't really remember what's in [the movie] or what I did, but I know I wouldn't choose a role like that now," she said, via People. "Because she was funny and she was sweet, but she didn't really have anything to do—or a backstory."

And for more on the next Bond girl, check out Ana de Armas Talks Latina Representation in James Bond.

And she thinks Strawberry should have made some different choices too.

Gemma Arterton
Featureflash Photo Agency/Shutterstock

Arterton only had a couple of film credits to her name before her Bond debut, but she reportedly beat out 1,500 other actors for the role. Despite that, as she told The Sun, she's received some blowback for being in the movie due to its somewhat anti-feminist themes. "I still get criticism for accepting Quantum of Solace," she said, "but I was 21, I had a student loan, and you, know, it was a Bond film."

The part did propel her into further success on stage and screen, but Arterton said that "as [she] got older [she] realized there was so much wrong with Bond women."

As for Agent Fields giving into Bond's debonair charm? "Strawberry should have just said no, really," Arterton said of their dalliance, "and worn flat shoes."

And for more show business revelations, check out James Corden Says This Is the Rudest Celebrity He's Ever Met.

Sage Young
Sage Young is Best Life's Senior SEO Editor. Read more
Filed Under
 •  •  •
Latest News
  • young woman covering mouth and holding hamburger
    young woman covering mouth and holding hamburger
    Smarter Living

    This Is America's Most Hated Fast Food Chain

    Not all burgers and fries are created equal.

  • Woman sitting on couch in deep thought
    Woman sitting on couch in deep thought
    Health

    The Scary Way COVID Could Alter Your Mind

    This complication could stay with you forever.

  • woman wearing face mask and winter clothing outside in the snow
    woman wearing face mask and winter clothing outside in the snow
    Health

    How Bad the COVID Outbreak Is in Your State

    No state has been spared.

  • Hilaria Baldwin 2019
    Hilaria Baldwin 2019
    Culture

    Hilaria Baldwin's Bio Just Got a Major Update

    Her place of birth has been changed.

  • Woman with flu in bed, she use thermometer to measure temperature
    Woman with flu in bed, she use thermometer to measure temperature
    Health

    Will Your COVID Case Be Severe or Mild?

    This one thing could determine how it will go.

  • four colorful bottles of mouthwash in the bathroom
    four colorful bottles of mouthwash in the bathroom
    Health

    If You Use This Mouthwash, Stop Immediately

    The FDA just issued a warning about an oral rinse recall.

© 2020 Galvanized Media. All Rights Reserved. Bestlifeonline.com is part of the Meredith Health Group

Best Life
Live smarter, look better,​ and live your life to the absolute fullest.
Get Our Newsletter Every Day!
Enter your email address to get the best tips and advice.
close modal
close modal
GET YOUR FREE GIFT
SUBSCRIBE