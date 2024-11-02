I Average 10,000 Steps a Day in NYC, And These Are the Best Sneakers for All-Day Wear

My sneaker collection now compared to three years ago is vastly different. Since moving to New York City, I’ve overhauled my entire wardrobe, shoes included. I’ve gone from owning one pair of durable gym shoes to trading all my flat-soled shoes for cushioned sneakers with memory foam padding and top-notch arch support. And I’m so glad I did because I basically live in sneakers now, no matter the season or outfit.

Through all this, I’ve also learned the importance of annually replacing your sneakers with fresh kicks (trust me, shin splints are no fun). I’ve put a lot of sneakers through the ringer, but there are four styles that I keep coming back to. From the get-go, these lace-up sneakers haven’t caused me discomfort, blisters, or to lose my grip. Here are my top picks for best all-day wear sneakers, most of which you score for under $100.

Prices are current at the time of publication but are subject to change.

RELATED: I'm a Podiatrist and I'd Never Wear These 3 Pairs of Shoes.

1 | adidas Edge Lux 6 Sneakers Amazon I jumped ship from Nike to adidas eight years ago, specifically for their training and gym shoes. I find their sneakers a lot more wide-foot-friendly than other brands, and their Cloudfoam shoes are perfect for all-day wear. Since moving to NYC, I’ve started investing in sneakers with ankle padding, a cushioned footbed (if it’s flat, I don’t want it), and a bounce midsole (I like having a spring in my step!). This pair checks all my boxes, and I can attest to its arch support, too. The adidas Edge Lux 6 sneakers come in a few different colorways, including the trendy white with patches of beige and forest green. $90 $71 Buy Now The adidas Edge Lux 6 sneakers come in a few different colorways, including the trendy white with patches of beige and forest green.

2 | Puma Easy Rider Vintage Sneakers Amazon If you’re looking for a retro-style sneaker that feels like you’re walking on clouds, consider the search over. I put the Puma Easy RIder Vintage sneakers through the ultimate trial run: a three-mile walk followed by a four-hour standing concert. My feet suffered from no discomfort or blisters. The shoe’s width looks like it would be on the narrow side, but I have wide feet and was comfortable in my standard shoe size. The vintage sneaker has sleek suede leather overlays with the brand’s signature cat logo on the heel. For heavy walking days that require a stylish shoe, this is the pair I’ll be reaching for. The Puma Easy Rider Vintage sneakers retail for around $90 online. They come in eight colors and 19 sizes, including half sizes. Amazon $90 Buy Now The Puma Easy Rider Vintage sneakers retail for around $90 online. They come in eight colors and 19 sizes, including half sizes.

3 | New Balance Fresh Foam X 1440 Sneakers Amazon New Balance is the talk of the town right now, and for good reason. This pair has a foam midsole plus a removable padded insole for optimal comfort and shock absorption. My feet tend to get overheated after miles of walking, so I like that there’s a layer of breathable mesh to help with airflow, too. The New Balance Fresh Foam X 1440 sneakers come in some half sizes, but I will say that my standard size gave me some extra wiggle room around the toes. Amazon $89.99 $71.99 Buy Now The New Balance Fresh Foam X 1440 sneakers come in some half sizes, but I will say that my standard size gave me some extra wiggle room around the toes.