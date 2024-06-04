The 7 Best Affordable Smartwatches for Everyday Use

This post contains affiliate links. If you use these links to buy something, we may earn a commission.

The "best" smartwatches on the market tend to have one thing in common: Sky-high sticker prices. But stepping into the future needn't be so expensive. In fact, according to fitness and retail experts, several of the best smartwatches on the market are significantly more budget-friendly than you'd expect.

They have many of the same features as pricier models—step and sleep counters, calorie and exercise trackers, notifications that link up to your phone, and more. And they do it all without sacrificing an ounce of style. In some cases, they even pass muster as legitimate style accessories. Ahead, find the best affordable smartwatches for everyday use.

7 Best Affordable Smartwatches

1. Nothing CMF Watch Pro

This piece of tech is an all-around winner. "My current favorite smartwatch under $100 is the Nothing CMF Watch Pro," says Christian de Looper, consumer technology expert at HostingAdvice.

He says the watch is "reasonably stylish" and has a "great battery life." It also has several features that help it stand out: a sleep tracker, a blood oxygen sensor, various workout modes, and an always-on display. However, if you turn the display off, de Looper says you'll get up to 13 days of battery life. (Many watches need to be charged each night.)

"I use it for my runs; it gives as much info as an Apple Watch, Fitbit, and Garmin," wrote one Amazon reviewer. "It has crazy good battery life, and it gets compliments on how it looks."

2. Apple Watch SE

Apple products aren't exactly known for being affordable, but the Apple Watch SE is a notable exception. "It's the best smartwatch under $200," de Looper says.

He adds that it's replete with all of the Apple-patented bells and whistles. So, if you're already locked into the Apple ecosystem via your smartphone, laptop, or both, it's effortlessly compatible.

The watch has an average of 4.6 stars from more than 6,000 reviewers on Amazon. "For the price, this watch feels like it should be more expensive than it is," wrote one reviewer. "I have been hiking in the rain with it and it did accidentally drop on a tile floor and did not even have a scratch. I have yet to run across a negative so far and I have had it for a couple months."

3. Fitbit Inspire 3 Fitness Tracker

"Finding a good smartwatch for everyday use under $100 can be hard," says Petrina Barber, fitness expert and founder of Petrina B Fit. "You'd need to sacrifice certain features, so the best way to pick a smartwatch that is best for you is to identify your one non-negotiable."

Whatever your must-have feature is, the Fitbit Inspire 3 Fitness Tracker likely fits the bill. It tracks your sleep, heart rate, and other vitals, has more than 20 exercise modes, and it's incredibly sleek. "All in all, a great entry-level smartwatch!" says Barber.

"The stress management feature has been particularly beneficial, helping me understand and manage my stress levels better … The workout intensity tracking motivates me to push my limits safely, and the sleep tracking provides insights that have helped improve my sleep quality," wrote one Amazon reviewer of the smartwatch's versatility.

4. Fitbit Versa 4

If the Fitbit Inspire 3 sounds great but isn't hefty enough for you, the Fitbit Versa 4 might be what you're looking for. "It's definitely a great option for your more demanding workout sessions," says Barber.

Compared to the Inspire 3, the Versa 4 is twice as wide and has twice as many workout modes, in addition to a wide array of customization features. It is, however, nearly twice as expensive (though still under $200!).

"I am very impressed with the sleep tracking, and I like the battery life and comfort," wrote one customer on Amazon, where it has an average rating of 4.3 stars from more than 10,000 people.

5. Wyze Watch 47

Few affordable smartwatches are better suited for watersports like swimming, surfing, and more than the Wyze Watch 47. It can be submerged two meters underwater for up to half an hour.ae0fcc31ae342fd3a1346ebb1f342fcb

"This durability makes it ideal for swimming regularly or engaging in activities where the watch might get wet, such as kayaking or paddleboarding," says Michael Hess, tech expert and senior analyst at Code Signing Store. "It's a unique feature in this price range, often found in more expensive models."

The watch also has other common features, such as a blood oxygen monitor, step counter, and sleep monitor.

"It seamlessly combines style, functionality, and affordability, making it an ideal choice for anyone in search of a reliable smartwatch that covers all the bases," writes one reviewer. "The app's interface is intuitive, making it easy to interpret and act upon the information gathered by the watch."

6. TicWatch E3

The TicWatch E3 won't replace your phone, but it can certainly replicate all of its basic functions, especially if you have an Android (the watch uses Google's operating system).

It has a built-in speaker and microphone, so you can make and receive calls directly from your wrist. "This feature is particularly useful for those who are often on the go and need to stay connected without pulling out their phone," notes Hess.

Other features include more than 100 workout modes, GPS, heart-rate monitoring, and stress monitoring.

Amazon reviewers praise the sleep monitoring function as above average and say the battery life gets them through an entire day. "For the price, it's a phenomenal watch," writes one customer.

7. Google Pixel Watch

Though it's not compatible with iPhones, the Google Pixel Watch is one of the best affordable smartwatches for people with an Android. With an eye-catching design—soft lines, tasteful metallic colors—it looks like it's from the future.

It also syncs directly to your Google accounts: Maps, Gmail, Google Wallet, and more. And, in addition to basic fitness smartwatch features like calorie-, heart rate-, and sleep-tracking, it comes with six months of Fitbit Premium for new users.

"I have bought and returned many smart watches….just didn't love any of them until this one from Google!" wrote one happy customer. "It tracks all of my exercise accurately which is something that was lacking when I had the fitbit charge 6," wrote another.

