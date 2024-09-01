Costco Insider Guide to Finding the Best Deals on Big-Ticket Items

Whether you’re in the market for a new TV, a hot tub, or a sofa, Costco is the place to shop for almost everything, including large purchases. The membership-only club has a wide variety of inventory, and you can score mega savings by shopping at the warehouse giant for bulk items, household essentials, and groceries. While Costco is already competitively priced, there are ways to save even more. Best Life spoke with money-saving expertAndrea Woroch, who spilled her secrets on finding the best deals for big-ticket items.

Track Price Drops Shutterstock Sometimes, you just can’t wait to purchase something, but Costco offers price adjustments if you see the same item for a lower price within a certain time period. “If something you buy goes on sale within 30 days, you can get money back for the difference in price,” Woroch says.

2. Get the Costco Anywhere Visa Shutterstock Chances are you’re paying for big-ticket items with a credit card, so max out the savings with the Costco Anywhere Visa. With the card, you can earn more rewards and perks and watch the savings add up. Plus, there’s no annual fee as long as you have a membership. “You will earn 2% back on all Costco online and in-store purchases as well as 4% back on eligible gas, 3% back on restaurants and select travel, and 1% everywhere else,” Woroch explains. So, if you're making a big ticket purchase, that 2% could add up fast!

3. Get Free Added Coverage iStock Another advantage of the Costco Anywhere Visa is the free warranty. “The other money-saving perk of paying with the credit card at Costco is that the card will double the manufacturer warranty, giving you more coverage time without any additional fees,” Woroch explains. “This way, you can avoid paying for an extended warranty, which most experts claim isn't really worth the cost anyway!”

4. Pay Attention to the Price Tags Shutterstock A Costco price tag means much more than you think. It can reveal whether an item is on clearance, discounted, or discontinued. "Those marked with an asterisk are clearance items that have been discounted and won't be restocked, so don't wait to grab them if they're something you've been eyeing," Woroch says. "Meanwhile, price tags ending in .97 cents refer to a manager markdown that likely won't be discounted any further," she notes. The manager price adjustment is typically for slower-moving merchandise, and it's not announced, but a price ending in.97 indicates the item has been discounted.

5. Use Cash-Back Tools Shutterstock There are cash-back tools that can help save even more on everyday purchases and big-ticket items. "Taking pictures of your Costco receipts using a free rewards app like Fetch will help you earn cash back on your purchase in the form of redeemable points for gift cards to a variety of other stores that can offset other purchases and expenses," says Woroch.

6. Seek Out Another Rewards Credit Card Shutterstock While the Costco Anywhere Visa is a solid choice for loyal shoppers, Woroch suggests considering another credit card if you shop elsewhere for the rewards. “If you shop at other retailers, signing up for a general use cash back card is a smarter option because you can earn more back across a wide variety of retailers but also get a cash bonus when you first sign up.” She explains, “The Capital One Quicksilver Cash Rewards Credit Card offers a free $200 back when you spend $500 in the first three months of account opening. If you're buying something that costs that much from Costco, it's like getting an instant $200 savings right there, and this can offset the price of the big ticket purchase. Search sites like CardRates.com to find the best cash bonus offers.”



