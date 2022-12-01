Smarter Living

Bath & Body Works' Biggest Candle Sale Starts Tonight—Here's Everything You Need to Know

It's time to score some heavenly-scented candles for your friends, family, and yourself.

December 1, 2022
For beauty lovers and fragrance enthusiasts, holiday sales are a great way to stock up on everything from perfume to makeup, and of course candles. While Bath & Body Works is known for their beloved lotion and body wash, it's their candles that will always be front and center. This winter, we're envisioning being wrapped up in a cozy blanket with a tea in hand surrounded by their glow—and with the store's biggest sale about to go down, this could very well be a reality.

From the iconic 3-wick scented candles to the single-wick candles that are perfect for smaller rooms, keep reading to find out what you'll want to get your hands on tonight.

Bath & Body Works has developed a cult following.

Bath & Body Works 3 wick Candles
Bath & Body Works

Since its inception in 1990, Bath & Body Works has developed a cult following that has cemented its place in our local malls, while so many other such chains are dwindling. The magic of this American favorite is in the abundance of intoxicating scents with equally intoxicating names—like Champagne Toast and A Thousand Wishes—and the adorable packaging that keeps customers coming back year after year.

We've all headed to Bath & Body Works in search of the perfect gift for friends and family, or let's be real, ourselves. Their beloved candles and fragrances offer comfort, familiarity, and relaxation for anyone who needs it. Luckily this year, they will be blessing everyone with one of their biggest and best sales yet—just in time for the holidays.

Bath & Body Works candles come two different sizes.

Bath & Body Works 3 Wick Candles.
Bath & Body Works

If this is your first time shopping at Bath & Body Works, you'll want to buy one (or 50) of their iconic 3-wick candles. Bath & Body Works calls them the "World's Best 3 Wick Candles" for good reason: They burn for a total of 45 hours and will fill your home with delicious scents all season long.

What's also great about these 3-wick candles is the quality of the candle itself. They are made with a patented soy blend and are infused with natural essential oils to make sure your home smells heavenly all evening long. If you're looking to save some space, they also have single-wick candles. Though tiny in size, they really do pack a punch that will fill your bathroom, bedroom, or other small areas with a fun fragrance.

Bath & Body Works has almost too many fragrances to choose from.

Bath & Body Works 3-Wick Candles
Bath & Body Works

No matter what mood we are in, coming home and lighting a great smelling candle always turns a day around and sets the mood for a relaxing evening. The only headache might be deciding which scent to go for. This sale includes 150 candles across 120 exclusive fragrances. Are you an Ice Dragonfruit Tea person or more of a Winter Candy Apple? Maybe you won't have to decide considering the candles will be their lowest prices since before the pandemic.

These are the amazing deals you'll get tonight.

Bath & Body Works 3 Wick Candles
Bath & Body Works

This is one of the biggest sales Bath & Body Works has had since 2020. Not only are their beloved candles (3-wick and single-wick) going to be at one of their lowest price points, they will also have nearly 40 limited-edition candles dropping that will only be available during the sale.

The 3-wick candles are usually priced at $26—which can add up very quickly. Luckily, with this sale tonight, you can buy any of these candles for only $9.95 (our shopping carts are so ready).

The sale will start tonight at 8 p.m. EST, but will only be available online for Bath & Body Works loyalty members from then until midnight. Non-members will be able to score their candles from Friday, Dec. 2nd to Saturday, Dec. 3rd online and in stores. If you want to get first dibs and aren't a member yet, it's super easy to sign up beforehand. Happy holidays, indeed.

Lauren Jarvis-Gibson
Lauren Jarvis-Gibson is an Associate Editor at Best Life. Her work has been published in Teen Vogue, Allure, HuffPost, and more. Read more
