Dietitian Shares 4 Simple Tips to Avoid Thanksgiving Weight Gain

While they’re typically a happy time that brings friends, family, and loved ones together, holidays like Thanksgiving can present a unique problem for anyone on a weight-loss journey. Many worry about falling behind or reversing the progress if they choose to indulge on Turkey Day. But before you swear off that delicious plate of turkey and sides, there are a few ways to enjoy the food-focused holiday without worrying about your waistline. In a recent TikTok video, registered dietitian Maggie Hennigan, MS, RDN (@BringingBalancedBack), revealed some easy ways to avoid putting on pounds . Read on for her simple tips to avoid Thanksgiving weight gain.

1 | Proactively boost your metabolism. Shutterstock Hennigan's first suggestion is to boost metabolism, which she says can create “a little bit more of a calorie cushion” when you're surrounded by higher-calorie holiday foods. To do this, she suggests significantly increasing your protein intake. “Protein is the most difficult macronutrient for our body to digest, which means that every 100 calories we eat of protein, 30 of those calories go towards just digesting that protein,” she explains. “So if your diet is higher in protein, then you are going to be expending additional calories, therefore giving you a little bit more of a cushion.”

2 | Increase your step count. Shutterstock It's not just overeating that can upend your healthy routines during Thanksgiving: Travel, meal preparation, and social obligations can also make it easy to skip physical activity. However, Hennigan says you can still stay on top of it by increasing your step count or just aiming to be a bit more active. "I do this to take advantage of the 'NEAT' part of your metabolism, which stands for non-exercise activity thermogenesis, which is all the activity you do in a day that isn't dedicated exercise," she says. She adds that "NEAT" is the most flexible part of the metabolism. "So just by trying to be a little more active in a day, you can increase your calorie burn by an additional 100, 200, 300, 400 calories in a day without having to do dedicated exercise or going to the gym or 'getting all sweaty' exercise," she says.

3 | Limit your indulgence to just one day. Shutterstock There are a few days of the year when indulgent eating is as prevalent as it is on Thanksgiving. But the fact that it takes place on a Thursday can sometimes cause a weekend-long slide. That’s why Hennigan suggests treating the proper holidays like holidays and the following days like normal days. “Honestly, if you consume a lot of calories on a day like Thanksgiving, that’s really not going to make or break your progress all that much,” she says. “But if you turn Thanksgiving into Thanksgiving weekend, and you’re acting exactly like you did on Thanksgiving for all of those other days, that can definitely deteriorate some progress.” Instead of extending the celebration, she suggests waking up on Friday morning and trying to get back to normal. “Whether you want to include some of those Thanksgiving leftovers in there, that’s totally fine, but do it in a balanced way,” she suggests.