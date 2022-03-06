Getting lost in translation? Can't shake the urge to text your ex (again)? If you're finding yourself feeling stuck, there's a chance Mercury may be to blame. In a year already packed full of retrogrades, Mercury—the planet of communication—will go retrograde four times in 2022. Read on to learn about the three things you should never do when Mercury is in retrograde.

When is Mercury retrograde in 2022?

Mercury's first retrograde period began on Jan. 14 and ended on Feb. 3. The second Mercury retrograde will last from May 10 to June 3, and the third period of retrograde will begin on Sept. 9 and last through Oct. 2. We'll have a final bonus retrograde at the end of the year that will begin on Dec. 29, 2022 and end next year—on Jan. 18, 2023.

How can I survive Mercury retrograde?

When a planet is "retrograde" it means that Earth is passing it in orbit and that planet appears to be moving backward from our perspective. This shift means that the energy of Mercury will slow down or experience significant delays. Mercury influences our day-to-day interactions, technology issues, and relationships in general, so when it goes retrograde, it indicates a collective slow-down in all of the above. This is the time to choose your words carefully and double-check all the details.

Don't start new projects.

Mercury retrograde can be a time that is rife with new and unusual ideas. The backward spin of Mercury not only influences our communication—but our intuition and ability to process information as well. This means retrograde energy is prime for tapping into new and creative ideas that might not normally cross our minds.

However, Mercury retrograde is not the best time to get into the nitty-gritty with new ideas. In fact, it's best to put off beginning any new endeavors until after Mercury retrograde ends. Use the time that Mercury is in retrograde to finish up those pesky projects you've had on the back burner or finally tie up the loose ends in that old relationship. This will take care of any possible miscommunications that may arise before Mercury goes direct.ae0fcc31ae342fd3a1346ebb1f342fcb

Don't make drastic changes to your appearance.

When Mercury goes retrograde we can tend to feel a bit overwhelmed. For many of us, a fresh new haircut or look can be the best form of self-care. However, Mercury retrograde isn't the best time to make any unplanned, drastic, or impulsive changes to your appearance. This doesn't include routine hair maintenance or switching up your makeup style. But scheduling any sort of plastic surgery, tattoo, or major hair changes may be subject to the slowdown and miscommunication of Mercury. It's best to wait until after the post-shadow period has ended.

Instead of running straight for the scissors, try planning a girls' night with friends where you can indulge in some self-care and reconnect with your social side. The messy communication energy of Mercury retrograde can make it easy to self-isolate, so it's more important than ever to lean on your strong friendships during this time.

Don't let the energy bring you down.

Despite the reputation Mercury retrograde gets as the bringer of all doom—Mercury retrograde is a relatively common astrological phenomenon. As a collective, we experience around three Mercury retrograde cycles every year which means there shouldn't be too much cause for concern. Instead of thinking of Mercury retrograde as a time of restriction, try to frame it as an opportunity to refresh.

The key to surviving Mercury retrograde is preparation and careful planning. Instead of running away from change, focus on what you can control. There's no avoiding communication mishaps during retrogrades, but you can still prepare to roll with unexpected punches.

Lauren Ash is an astrologer and culture writer based in St. Louis. You can subscribe to her blog for monthly horoscopes and cosmic guidance.