Apple Just Announced It's Discontinuing This Original Product

The three-year-old product will no longer be available after current supplies sell out.

By Zachary Mack
March 16, 2021
Whether it's a phone, tablet, or laptop, Apple devices have become a mainstay of everyday life for billions of people worldwide. But while some of their product lines span decades, not everything the iconic computer company sells makes it in the long run. This now includes the HomePod, which Apple just announced it would be discontinuing, TechCrunch first reported. Read on to see why the tech giant decided to say goodbye to this hardware, and for more on gadgets you should be parting ways with, check out If You’re Using This to Charge Your Phone, Officials Say Stop Now.

Apple is dropping the original HomePod speaker and home assistant.

A hand activates a white Apple HomePod that is being displayed in the Apple Store.
Shutterstock

In a statement to TechCrunch, Apple confirmed that it would be dropping the top-level home assistant and speaker it first released in 2018 from the company's lineup. As of March 16, only one color of the device remained available for sale on the company's website.

"We are discontinuing the original HomePod, it will continue to be available while supplies last through the Apple Online Store, Apple Retail Stores, and Apple Authorized Resellers," the statement read. "Apple will provide HomePod customers with software updates and service and support through Apple Care."

The more affordable HomePod mini will still live on.

Apple store crowded with shoppers
Shutterstock

The Apple HomePod, which entered the market years after competitors such as the Google Home and Amazon Echo, struggled to find widespread popularity despite a drop in price from $349 to $299, Mashable reports. But in their statement, Apple also confirmed that it would continue to offer the pared-down—and more affordable—HomePod mini.

"HomePod mini has been a hit since its debut last fall, offering customers amazing sound, an intelligent assistant, and smart home control all for just $99. We are focusing our efforts on HomePod mini," the company wrote. And for more on iconic shops that are disappearing, check out This Legendary Brand Is Closing Its Last Remaining Stores.

The HomePod mini focuses more on smarthome integration than sound quality.

A white Apple HomePod Mini sitting on a desk next to a laptop.
Shutterstock

The move marks a major shift for Apple, which did extensive research and development on the HomePod to provide a top-of-the-line product that was lauded with positive reviews when it was first released. Focusing on the HomePod mini likely signals a move towards more smarthome integration for the line of speakers, as it allows users to access iPhone apps such as messages, calendar, and streaming music. It also offers a home intercom function that can send messages to other Apple devices, USA Today reports.

Apple has discontinued other products recently, too.

Couple, computer
Shutterstock

The HomePod isn't the only high-end Apple product being discontinued. On March 8, Apple confirmed to CNN Business that it was ending production of one of its most powerful computers, saying "once existing inventory runs out, the iMac Pro will no longer be available."

Similar to the HomePod, shoppers at Apple’s online store can still purchase the iMac Pro, which will cost you $4,999. However, the listing is only in place "while supplies last." And for more on places you won't be able to pick up gadgets from anymore, check out This Beloved Chain Is Closing All Its Stores.

Zachary Mack
Zachary covers beer, wine, food, spirits, and travel. He's the owner of Alphabet City Beer Co. in New York City and is a Certified Cicerone. Read more
