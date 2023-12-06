Fired "GMA" Hosts Debunk Multiple Reports About Their Affair

In November 2022, photos were published of Good Morning America hosts Amy Robach and T.J. Holmes at various locations together, looking like a full-fledged couple. This ignited a scandal, as both Robach and Holmes were married to other people, both for 12 years. Not long after, the co-hosts were suspended from GMA, and a month later, the network severed ties with the anchors. Now, Robach and Holmes are revealing more about their romance and debunking some rumors—including claiming that they weren't actually cheating on their spouses.

On Tuesday, Dec. 5—exactly one year after they were suspended—Robach and Holmes launched a podcast called Amy & T.J. As reported by Variety, Holmes said on the first episode, "The best way to sum us up, Amy and T.J., is that we're the folks who lost the jobs we love because we love each other."

During their conversation, Holmes and Robach claimed that they were both separated from their spouses—actor Andrew Shue and lawyer Marilee Fiebig—when they started dating each other.

"To be clear, we were outed as being in a relationship, but everyone else thought we were being outed as adulterers—being outed as cheating on our spouses," Holmes said (via People), "and it wasn't the case because the odd thing is, the day those pictures were taken and the day that article was released, we both at that point were in divorce proceedings."

Robach said that at the point when the first paparazzi photo of herself and Holmes was taken, Shue had already moved out three months earlier. Holmes said that he had been living alone since the summer of 2022.

The couple also said that they had planned to disclose their relationship with management at ABC News in January 2023 but didn't get the chance to before the photos were published. According to them, they'd written a press release that included the news that they were both divorcing their partners.ae0fcc31ae342fd3a1346ebb1f342fcb

In early December 2022, ABC News president Kim Godwin said that Holmes and Robach's relationship had become "an internal and external disruption," as reported by Variety. In January, the hosts and the network went their separate ways. "After several productive conversations with Amy Robach and T.J. Holmes, about different options, we all agreed it's best for everyone that they move on from ABC News," reads a statement released by ABC News.

The same day that Robach and Holmes' first podcast dropped, Page Six reported that their exes, Shue and Fiebig, are now a couple. Sources told the publication that the two have been dating for six months after originally bonded over their experience and supporting one another.

"It turned into something else, and they're connected over their values. It's bigger than the affair now," a source said. Another source told Page Six, "They're not heartbroken and sad. Everyone has moved on." An insider claimed that "no matter how [Holmes and Robach] try to spin it," they were engaged in an affair and their cheating contributed to both divorces. Best Life has reached out to Fiebig and Shue for comment.

No matter what exactly went down, Holmes and Robach say that they're happy now. "Relationships are hard, they're messy, they're not perfect," Robach said on the podcast. "We have fought for love, and I can say I have never been happier. I am with my best friend." Holmes shared a similar sentiment, saying that he is the "happiest and healthiest that I've been in my life … I'm in love with this woman and she's in love with me and we are planning a life together."

