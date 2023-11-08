Michael Strahan Has Been Missing From "GMA" for Weeks, and Fans Are Worried

Many viewers choose their favorite morning show and stick with it, knowing that their usual hosts will be there everyday with news and human interest stories. Over the past two weeks, the Good Morning America audience has certainly noticed the absence of host Michael Strahan. The former NFL player last appeared on the news series Wednesday, Oct. 25, and is not due back anytime soon. With fans worrying about what's keeping the host from the set, the network just released a statement about why Strahan has been away.

On Nov. 7, USA Today reported that a spokesperson for ABC shared a statement about the 51-year-old TV personality. "Michael Strahan will not be with us this week as he is dealing with some personal family matters," the spokesperson said. "We appreciate everyone's thoughts and concerns." People reports that Strahan is healthy but dealing with a private matter.

Strahan has been a host on Good Morning America since 2016. Amid his absence from the show, he has been replaced by Nightline's Juju Chang and World News Tonight's Linsey Davis. In addition to hosting GMA, the 51-year-old is a host of FOX NFL Sunday, which he has also missed for the past two weeks. As reported by USA Today, co-host Curt Menefee said on-air that Strahan was "dealing with a personal family matter."

Strahan has not spoken out personally about the nature of that matter. Usually a regular Instagram poster, his last posts are from Oct. 25. He shared a clip from Good Morning America, as well as two posts about the game show The $100,000 Pyramid, which he also hosts. Similarly, Oct. 25 was the last time Strahan was active on X (formerly Twitter).

Fans have grown concerned about Strahan during his time off from GMA and FOX NFL Sunday. On Nov. 1, a fan posted on X, "@GMA just curious where's @michaelstrahan? we haven't seen him for the last week and a half?" On Nov. 5, another fan posted, "Where is Michael Strahan ??" and someone responded, "Just got on here to try to find this out!" Also on Nov. 5, an X user wrote, "Missing @michaelstrahan on @NFLonFOX again this week. I don't think Curt addressed it at the top of the show. Hope all is well." In response, someone clarified that Menefee had mentioned Strahan's absence. Meanwhile, another fan posted, "Michael where are you? That's like 2 Sundays in a row! Have you just left or are you terribly sick? Anyway please come back soon!" The comments on Strahan's Instagram are also full of people asking after him.

Following the confirmation that Strahan is addressing a personal family issue, fans have been sharing their well wishes. "@michaelstrahan keeping your family in my prayers. Miss seeing you every morning," someone posted on X. "Oh my goodness he's in my prayers hope all is working out for him," shared another fan. One person looked forward to his return after it was announced that he was taking another week off: "Fantastic news! @michaelstrahan return to 'Good Morning America' is something to look forward to. His energy and insight always add a bright start to the day."ae0fcc31ae342fd3a1346ebb1f342fcb

Best Life has reached out to a representative for Strahan for additional comment.

