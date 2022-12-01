Viewers love their chemistry on screen, and now it's been revealed that their connection may not just be a show for the cameras. On Nov. 30, it was reported that Good Morning America hosts Amy Robach and T.J. Holmes are having an affair after they were spotted on vacation together and spending time with each other outside of work. The Daily Mail published photos of the news anchors, and both have since deleted or disabled their Instagram accounts.

Robach and Holmes are both married to other people, but according to sources close to them, there's more to the story. Keep reading to find out more.

Robach and Holmes both married in 2010.

Robach and Holmes, who co-host the third hour of Good Morning America, GMA3, are both married. Robach married actor Andrew Shue in 2010, while Holmes wed lawyer Marilee Fiebig the same year. Holmes has three children, including one with Fiebig; Robach has three children from her marriage prior to Shue.ae0fcc31ae342fd3a1346ebb1f342fcb

Robach and Holmes began hosting GMA3 together in 2020, though they both already worked for ABC News and GMA in various capacities. The two were friends, and, as reported by People, their relationship included double dates with their spouses.

"The moment he started at ABC, I think we just clicked," Robach previously told People. "We've gone on tons of double dates with our spouses and my daughters babysit his daughters."

They were photographed on a weekend getaway.

The Daily Mail published photos of Holmes and Robach on a weekend trip away in upstate New York, at a bar in New York City, outside of a hospital, and holding hands in a car.

A source claimed to the publication that their relationship turned romantic "when they were in London together filming the Queen's Diamond Jubilee for ABC and staff were buzzing about the intimacy between them."

Their co-workers reportedly noticed.

A source told People that their co-workers were surprised to see the photos but were aware of Holmes and Robach's chemistry.

"There were rumors they were having an affair about a year ago," the anonymous source said. "A lot of people believed there might have been some truth to it, because you can see there's a mutual affection there. But everyone ultimately chalked it up to friendship because they always said they were both happily married."

They're reportedly separated from their spouses.

The rumored affair may not be as scandalous as it seems. A source told People that both Holmes and Robach are separated from their spouses.

"This was two consenting adults who were each separated," the source said. "They both broke up with their spouses in August within weeks of each other. The relationship didn't start until after that."

The source continued of Robach, "She's got nothing to hide. They were both separated so they felt very comfortable dating in the open after that. Their spouses had moved out, even! So they were not hiding anything."

Best Life has reached out to a representative for GMA for comment but has not yet received a response.