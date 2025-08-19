 Skip to content
Daily Living

Lowest Prices of the Year Hit Aerie With 99-Cent Leggings and Sweaters

If you live near an Aerie outlet, run, don't walk, right now.

August 19, 2025
The product recommendations in this post are recommendations by the writer and/or expert(s) interviewed and do not contain affiliate links. Meaning: If you use these links to buy something, we will not earn a commission.

As someone who does yoga every day and works from home, my wardrobe is almost entirely leggings, sports bras, and oversized hoodies. I’m not exactly in the Lululemon or Alo income bracket, so I get my athleisure from Aerie. Whenever they’re having a sale, I fill my digital shopping cart with $10 t-shirts, $20 joggers, and $25 pajama sets—and I feel pretty good about my bargain hunting. So, imagine my surprise when I scrolled TikTok this morning and saw that Aerie is having a blowout sale right now with all my favorite things for as cheap as 99 cents (yes, you read that right, less than a buck!).

RELATED: Lowest Prices of the Year Hit T.J. Maxx, Marshalls & HomeGoods Today for “Yellow Tag” Sale.

Aerie outlets are currently running the biggest sale of the year.

If you live near an Aerie outlet store, you’re going to want to run there now.

“You guys are not going to believe me when I tell you that I walked into my local Aerie outlet and the associate up front told me that the entire store was $1.99 OR LESS,” plus-size fashion influencer @shelsfashion told her followers yesterday in a TikTok video.

She then pans to displays of $1.99 leggings, 99-cent pleather leggings, $1.99 sports bras, $1.99 sweatpants, 99-cent tank tops, $1.99 sweaters, $1.99 puffer vests, and so much more.

“You are never going to find deals like this again,” she added.

Likewise, TikToker @laurentrejo1’s store was full of 99-cent finds, including leggings of all kinds, sweatshirts, blouses, undies, shorts, and PJ separates.

Some outlet stores might only have a $1.99 rack.

Based on social media sleuths’ accounts, the Aerie sales vary by location. But even if your local store isn’t entirely on sale, there’s a very good chance they’ve at least got a rack or two of $1.99 finds.

For example, bargain shopping influencer Paige Constantino (@paigeconstantino) stopped by her Aerie outlet the other day, and workout dresses were still $15 and sweatshirts $10, but she did spot a $1.99 rack of bathing suits.

RELATED: I Worked Out in Old Navy’s New Athleticwear, and It Outperforms Lululemon and Athleta.

Regular Aerie stores don’t have prices this low, but they do have sales.

You’ll only find these rock-bottom prices at Aerie outlets, but if you don’t live near one of these locations, there are still deals to be had.

Online, Aerie is currently offering 30 percent off all sweatshirts and an additional 60 to 70 percent off all clearance items.

At the time of writing, the clearance section included $10 cotton shorts (originally $40), $10 cropped sweatshirts (originally $45), $10 oversized buttundowns (originally $55), and lots more.

Dana Schulz
Dana Schulz is the Deputy Lifestyle Editor at Best Life. She was previously the managing editor of 6sqft, where she oversaw all content related to real estate, apartment living, and the best local things to do. Read more
