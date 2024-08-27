15 Must-Watch Documentaries That Will Instantly Make You Smarter

What is it that makes a documentary compelling? This unique and powerful medium of storytelling has an edge on fiction thanks to (hopefully) staying true to the subject matter, and being educational as well as interesting. While some documentaries are meant simply to entertain, others offer an in-depth look at complex issues that expand our world. Here are 15 documentaries that will not only make you feel smarter, but give you something to think about long after you’ve watched them.

1. Cosmos: A Spacetime Odyssey (2014) Fox Handout Space will no longer be such a mystery after watching this documentary. Let astrophysicist Neil deGrasse Tyson take you through the wonders of the universe in this 13-part series.

2. 13th (2016) Netflix If you want a deep delve into why prisons are disproportionately filled with African-Americans, this is the documentary for you. Filmmaker Ava DuVernay talks to scholars, activists and politicians about the history of racial inequality in the United States.

3. The Social Dilemma (2020) Netflix Explore the dark side of social media with this documentary directed by Jeff Orlowski. Tech experts and Silicon Valley insiders discuss the often dangerous impact of Big Tech on every aspect of our lives.

4. Inside Job (2010) Sony Pictures Classics What caused the catastrophic global financial meltdown in 2008? Matt Damon narrates this documentary about what exactly led to the collapse of the economy, and how the financial sector was responsible.

5. The China Hustle (2017) Magnolia Pictures China’s impact on the global market is investigated in his documentary directed by Jed Rothstein. “There are no good guys in this story,” says GeoInvesting co-founder Dan David. “Including me.”

6. Jiro Dreams of Sushi (2011) Magnolia Pictures This documentary is a must-watch for anyone who appreciates an in-depth look at the beauty and skill behind a true sushi master. Jiro Ono’s story is fascinating.

7. Won’t You Be My Neighbor? Focus Features This sweet and moving documentary from Morgan Neville looks at the legacy of beloved children’s entertainer Fred Rogers. Watch Mister Rogers' Neighborhood right after.

8. Our Planet (2019) Netflix "Experience our planet's natural beauty and examine how climate change impacts all living creatures in this ambitious documentary of spectacular scope," says Netflix about this stunning collaboration between WWF, Netflix and Silverback Film.

9. The Great Hack (2019) Netflix This documentary about the Facebook–Cambridge Analytica data scandal is compelling viewing about social media being weaponized for political gain. Chilling and timely.

10. Food, Inc (2008) Magnolia PIctures What’s going on with our food, and food supply? This thought-provoking documentary narrated by Michael Pollan investigates the stranglehold corporations have over food production in the United States.

11. Blackfish (2013) Magnolia Pictures This documentary about Tilikum, an orca held by SeaWorld, raises many questions about the ethics of keeping certain these intelligent mammals in captivity. You will never look at killer whales in the same way again.

12. The Ivory Game (2016) Netflix This documentary exposes the global trade in ivory, the poachers killing the elephants and the people buying the illicit product. Filmmakers went undercover for 16 months for this must-see production.

13. How to Survive a Plague (2012) Netflix Focusing on the early years of the AIDS epidemic, this documentary is clever and heartbreaking. HIV activists, physicians, and members of underground organizations all take part in this film based on David France’s book of the same title.

14. Citizenfour (2014) Radius-TWC If you’ve never quite got to grips with Edward Snowdon and the NSA spying scandal, this one's for you. Featuring Snowden and Glenn Greenwald, this documentary was co-produced by Steven Soderbergh.