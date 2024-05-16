110-Year-Old Shares What She Eats Every Day for Longevity

Try as you may, you can't technically rewind your biological clock. However, there are healthy habits you can form now to help prolong your time on Earth. Maintaining a consistent sleep schedule, consuming a well-balanced diet, and staying active are all factors that can contribute to longevity. Meanwhile, other lifestyle changes like limiting your alcohol intake and managing stress may help decrease your risk of certain health ailments. But according to supercentenarian Yoshiko Miwa, the secret to sustaining a long and healthy life lies within her favorite food group: noodles.

Miwa recently celebrated her 110th birthday at the Gardena Buddhist Church in California, surrounded by her three sons, 10 grandchildren, 20 great-grandchildren, and a great-great-grandchild.

"I've been fortunate that my sons, my grandchildren, my great grandchildren and relatives have always been there for me," Miwa told TODAY.com following her big birthday celebration.

Having lived through the Spanish flu, prohibition, Black Tuesday, both World Wars, and Poston Internment Camp, Miwa is the oldest living person of Japanese descent in the United States, per Gerontology Research Group. She is one of seven children whose parents were Japanese immigrants. Upon graduating from high school, Miwa earned a business degree from the University of California, Berkeley.

The supercentenarian is in great health, she told TODAY.com via email. So, what's her secret?

Miwa nourishes her mind and soul by always embodying a positive spirit. In addition to staying physically active (she used to start every morning with a four-mile walk), Miwa also manages what she eats—while still enjoying her favorite foods.

If Miwa had to credit her longevity to one food group, it would be noodles. Speaking with TODAY.com, Miwa revealed she eats noodles at least once a day as they're often the main ingredient of some of her favorite meals.

"Today, I like spaghetti, udon, ramen, soba and any other kind of noodles," she shared.

While ramen noodles are typically enjoyed in a soup, udon and soba are Japanese noodles that can be prepared both hot and cold. According to Japan Guide, udon noodles are typically thicker and made from wheat flour, while soba noodles are made from buckwheat flour and are similar in size to spaghetti.

Miwa said her love for noodles dates back to her childhood. As kids, she and her siblings lived at Guadalupe Buddhist Church's children's home. One of her favorite memories is the meals they shared there.

"When I was in the children's home, the cook used to make noodles and I used to love them," she recalled.

Aside from noodles, Miwa said her longevity can be tied to her never-ending list of hobbies, which include reading, sewing, and ikebana (flower arranging). Rest and faith are also of the utmost importance to her. At her care facility, she makes weekly trips to the hair salon and goes to religious services every Sunday.

Her family also inspires her to live life to the fullest.

"Because my mother died so young, I have never enjoyed the warmth and love of a family unit," she wrote in her autobiography, per TODAY.com. "Later, when I had my children, I keenly felt the wholesomeness of a complete family."