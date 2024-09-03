25 Pump-Up Songs to Listen to at the Gym

Working out can really be a chore, especially if you're not in the mood. But sometimes, all it takes is the right music to get you to stay on that treadmill, do a few more crunches, or simply enjoy your walk around the neighborhood a little bit more. That's why we compiled this list of the 25 best workout songs that will keep you motivated and make your exercising time a breeze. (Keep in mind that some songs and videos include adult content and/or strong language.)

RELATED: The 101 Best Songs With a Number in the Title.

1. "Gimme More" by Britney Spears Jive Are there plenty of Britney Spears songs that are great for a workout? Yes. But this one demands that you give more whether you're stair-climbing or doing pull-ups.

2. "Break My Soul" by Beyoncé Parkwood/Columbia Dance music is great for working out, and Beyoncé's Renaissance album is full of it. One of the songs that is sure to get you the most hyped is the lead single "Break My Soul."

3. "Lose My Breath" by Destiny's Child Columbia Beyoncé's former girl group is also great on the exercise music front. "Lose My Breath" is an appropriate pick for... losing your breath.

4. "Harder, Better, Faster, Stronger" by Daft Punk Virgin The repetitive lyrics of "Harder, Better, Faster, Stronger" by electronic music duo Daft Punk can become something like a chant for your 30 minutes on the elliptical.

5. "Rain on Me" by Ariana Grande and Lady Gaga Interscope It's hard not to move when "Rain on Me" by Ariana Grande and Lady Gaga comes on. Plus, if you're really hot and sweaty, the visual of being rained on is kind of nice.

6. "Physical" by Olivia Newton-John MCA We have to include what has to be the most famous "song about working out that's not really about working out," right?

7. "Physical" by Dua Lipa Warner Current pop star Dua Lipa also has a song titled "Physical." Again, not really about exercise, but it does have somewhat motivational lyrics: "Baby, keep on dancing like you ain't got a choice ... Let's get physical." RELATED: 7 Hit '70s Songs That Are Offensive by Today's Standards.

8. "Don't Stop Me Now" by Queen Elektra This lively song by Queen has your workout motto right in the chorus: "Don't stop me now!"

9. "Eye of the Tiger" by Survivor EMI You don't have to be a boxer to feel cheered on by this song from Rocky III.

10. "Work from Home" by Fifth Harmony Epic/Syco/Sony Fifth Harmony's "Work from Home" is about a passionate relationship in which the singer wants their partner to stay at home, rather than go work. Regardless, the girl group chanting "work, work, work" in the lyrics might just be the motivation you need.

11. "Work" by Rihanna feat. Drake Roc Nation/Westbury Road Same situation here! Rihanna says "work" dozens of times in her 2016 hit.

12. "Padam Padam" by Kylie Minogue Darenote/BMG Kylie Minogue had a big hit in 2023 with "Padam Padam," which is supposed to sound like a heartbeat. (As she sings, "When your heart goes / Padam, padam.") It's perfect for your cardio session.

13. "The Power" by Snap! Ariola/Arista Take it back to 1990 with "The Power" by Snap! You've got the power!

14. “Gonna Make You Sweat (Everybody Dance Now)” by C+C Music Factory Columbia If that Snap! song really spoke to you, you'll surely also want to include "Gonna Make You Sweat (Everybody Dance Now)" by C+C Music Factory on your playlist. By the way, C+C Music Factory's 1990 debut album has the very apt title Gonna Make You Sweat, so you might just want to check out the entire thing for your exercise routine. RELATED: 8 '90s Hit Songs That Are Offensive by Today's Standards.

15. "Ray of Light" by Madonna Maverick/Warner Bros. There are many Madonna eras you could choose from for your workout, but it's hard to deny her high energy 1998 dance song "Ray of Light."

16. "Let's Get Loud" by Jennifer Lopez Columbia/Work Also from the late '90s, we have Jennifer Lopez's "Let's Get Loud." The singer commands that you "Turn the music up to hear that sound" and says, "You gotta do it ... You gotta prove it." Feeling encouraged?

17. "Power" by Little Mix Syco This song from the pop group Little Mix is about having the control in a relationship. At the gym, it's about feeling strong. "Who got the power? / I got the, I got the power."

18. "Green Light" by Lorde Universal New Zealand Lorde might not be the first singer you think of when it comes to pump-up music, but her song "Green Light" gradually builds into something more and more energetic. A great way to kick off your workout.

19. "Lady (Here Me Tonight)" by Modjo Sound of Barclay This 2000 house music song by the French duo Modjo is one you might have heard without knowing who it's by. Now that you know, you can be sure to add it to your mix.

20. "...Ready for It?" by Taylor Swift Big Machine Taylor Swift's music ranges from slow folk songs to bubblegum pop. But out of all her releases "...Ready for It?" probably has the best vibe for working out. After all, it was good enough for gymnast Simone Biles to use for her floor exercise routine at the Paris Olympics.

21. "The Distance" by Cake Capricorn A song about a relationship that uses the metaphor of race car driving that can also apply to going for a run? Sure! It works whether "going the distance" or "going for speed." RELATED: 30 Artists Who Haven't Won Grammys.

22. "Murder on the Dancefloor" by Sophie Ellis-Bextor Polydor This 2001 disco song by Sophie Ellis-Bextor made a major comeback in 2023 thanks to its inclusion in the movie Saltburn. Now, you can keep the dance track's revival going with its inclusion in your playlist.

23. "Thunderstruck" by AC/DC ATCO Need some hard rock kick you into high gear? "Thunderstruck" by AC/DC should do the trick.



24. "Level Up" by Ciara Beauty Marks/Warner Bros. Ciara's "Level Up" is about putting yourself first and working hard. It could also be a reminder to try a heavier dumbbell or increase the incline on your treadmill.



25. "Blinding Lights" by The Weeknd XO/Republic You might want your workout to be a dance one when you hear "Blinding Lights" by The Weeknd. The catchy tune was made for a popular TikTok dance challenge after it was released in 2019.





