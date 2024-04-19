 Skip to content
Smarter Living

Walmart Pulls Offensive Shirt Amid Claims It "Downplays" Real-Life Massacre

Social media users dubbed the shirts "disgusting" and "disrespectful" on X.

Avatar for BLO Author
By Abby Reinhard
April 19, 2024
Avatar for BLO Author
By Abby Reinhard
April 19, 2024

Walmart has had its fair share of controversial products over the years. This time last year, a shirt on sale at a Walmart in Canada was pulled due to an offensive word, while boots deemed "inappropriate" were dropped from the retailer's online marketplace last June. Now, Walmart has had to issue another apology in regards to an offensive T-shirt that some felt was downplaying the tragic 2022 school shooting in Uvalde, Texas.

RELATED: Walmart Pulls Shirts After Backlash Over Offensive Word.

Brett Cross—who lost his 10-year-old nephew, Uziyah Sergio Garcia, in the shooting at Robb Elementary School—spotted the shirts at his local Walmart store. (According to the San Antonio Express-News, Uziyah lived with Cross and his wife, Nikki, "who loved him as a son," before the tragedy.)

In his post, Cross included a picture of a dark blue T-shirt that read, "Where the heck is Uvalde, Texas," with an image of the state of Texas in the background.

Cross captioned the picture, "Oh you know, that town by San Antonio where 19 kids and two teachers were killed."

People were quick to respond to the post, pointing out the insensitivity.

"WHY WOULD SOMEONE MAKE THIS SHIRT! @Walmart joins the retailers with no morals. So sad," an X user wrote.

Another added, "@Walmart, certainly you did not intend to profit from the horrible massacre in Uvalde. Right???"

Others deemed the shirt "disgusting" and "disrespectful." But Cross, who is now an activist fighting to end gun violence, told USA Today that the shirts highlight broader societal issues.

"How do you make a shirt saying where the heck is Uvalde, when less than two years ago, the third largest school massacre happened?" Cross asked. "Intent doesn't equal impact. It doesn't matter if Walmart thought it was a fun/cute shirt. What matters is you are downplaying my son's death, his teachers' and classmates' death."

He continued by saying that people are desensitized to these types of tragedies, asking why no one at Walmart thought, "Maybe we shouldn't put this out because 21 people were slaughtered."

"Nobody thought this was a bad idea? No, because as long as it makes money, that's all these corporations care about," Cross concluded.

RELATED: Walmart Accused of "Price Gouging" Great Value Products by Ex-Government Official.

In a statement to Best Life, a Walmart spokesperson confirmed that the shirts were pulled from the store in question, also offering an apology.

"Our stores have always been central to the communities they serve, and our store managers have the ability to purchase merchandise that is locally relevant. Though well intended, we apologize for any distress this item has caused," the spokesperson said. "The store immediately removed the item once we learned that it was perceived negatively by some customers."

But Cross wasn't impressed with the apology, and told USA Today that Walmart had not contacted him directly.

"They can make a true difference, they can make notable change, but that requires work that I don't believe they will put in," he told the newspaper. "It was a decision that was made with no regard for those of us who lost our kids/family in the shooting."

Cross added, "We have to do better as a species. We have to change policies, practices, and our overall perception of what these shootings, and the politicians that enable them mean!"

Abby Reinhard
Abby Reinhard is a Senior Editor at Best Life, covering daily news and keeping readers up to date on the latest style advice, travel destinations, and Hollywood happenings. Read more
Filed Under
 •  •
Latest News
  • Close-up of bartender putting grapefruit in a fresh cocktail in the bar
    Close-up of bartender putting grapefruit in a fresh cocktail in the bar
    Smarter Living

    Bartenders Warn "Don't Touch the Garnishes"

    Here's why you should keep your hands to yourself.

  • walmart storefront
    walmart storefront
    Smarter Living

    Walmart Pulls Offensive Shirt From Shelves

    Shoppers say it "downplays" a real-life tragedy.

  • Happy woman opening the fridge and taking food from the upper shelf
    Happy woman opening the fridge and taking food from the upper shelf
    Wellness

    Woman Shares How She Lost 140 Pounds

    She did it without "cutting anything out."

  • Closeup of hands holding 100 dollar bills and a debit card at an ATM
    Closeup of hands holding 100 dollar bills and a debit card at an ATM
    Smarter Living

    Woman Loses $1,000 at ATM

    An ex-bank employee says "never deposit at an ATM."

  • basil on cutting board
    basil on cutting board
    Wellness

    FDA Investigating Salmonella Outbreak

    It's been tied to Trader Joe's basil.

  • Rear view of a woman with dark hair shopping online on a tablet
    Rear view of a woman with dark hair shopping online on a tablet
    Smarter Living

    Is the Cider Fashion App Legit?

    Here's what you need to know.

Copyright 2024 Galvanized Media. All Rights Reserved. Best Life is part of the Dotdash Meredith Publishing Family.