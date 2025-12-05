7 Best New Walmart Hanukkah Finds Hitting Shelves This Week

Make your Festival of Lights truly sparkle this year.

The product recommendations in this post are recommendations by the writer and/or expert(s) interviewed and do not contain affiliate links. Meaning: If you use these links to buy something, we will not earn a commission.

Hanukkah is a cherished time for gathering, celebrating, and creating warm memories with the people you love. And, just in time to get into the holiday spirit, Walmart is celebrating with a fresh batch of Hanukkah-ready finds to make your Festival of Lights truly sparkle this year.

Together, these seven picks blend trends and tradition to set the holiday scene. Whether you’re outfitting your menorah, brightening your home, or adding a little extra cheer with the perfect gift, Walmart’s latest collection makes it easier than ever to get ready for your favorite eight days of the year.

1 Five-Inch Plastic LED Menorah

This compact 5-inch navy blue LED menorah is ideal for settings where open flames aren’t ideal—think dorm rooms, offices, or small apartments.

Powered by AA batteries or a USB cable, the menorah offers sequential lighting and dynamic light patterns like ripple and chasing effects for a festive, flame-free glow. It’s a handy pick for anyone wanting a safe, low-maintenance way to mark all eight nights of Hanukkah.

2 Blue and White Chanukah Candles

For those using traditional menorahs or dressing up electric ones, this set of 45 unscented blue-and-white candles has you covered.

The pack includes enough for all eight nights of Hanukkah, with each candle designed to burn cleanly for about an hour. Their 9 mm base fits most standard menorahs—a simple but essential addition for any celebration.

3 Menorah String Lights

Add a festive ambiance beyond the traditional menorah with this string of ten blue menorah-shaped LED lights.

Battery-operated and easy to drape around a mantel, window, or wall, they’re perfect for creating a cozy glow in shared spaces. They’re also great for decorating apartments, dorms, communal rooms with limited space, or those with no access to plug outlets.

4 Women’s Hanukkah Pajama Set

Cozy and festive, this two-piece pajama set makes a perfect addition to a quiet evening of latkes and dreidels. Made with a soft fabric blend and featuring an all-over Hanukkah print, the relaxed-fit top and joggers are machine washable and available up to 3X size.

It’s part of a broader matching family collection—ideal if you want coordinated holiday-season pajamas for everyone, including the family pet.

5 Lighted Hanukkah Gift Box Set

Make a statement with this set of three decorative, lighted Hanukkah gift boxes in white and blue, adorned with ribbon bows and glitter.

Each box features mini-lights and Star of David accents, perfect for indoor or outdoor display on porches, patios, or living rooms. The boxes come in varying sizes, connected with a 58-inch lead cord, and are UL-certified for safe use.

6 Men’s Hanukkah Ugly Holiday Sweaters

When it comes to ugly holiday sweaters, why should Christmas have all the fun? For a party-ready look, these two over-the-top options are draped in humor and holiday spirit.

One comes complete with a festive pattern, a tie design front, and even a built-in drink pocket. The other features a cat wearing a yarmulke playfully pawing at a Hanukkah gift. The bold, festive design—with menorah, dreidel, and Star of David motifs—adds a lighthearted touch to any Hanukkah event.

7 Would You Rather? Hanukkah Edition

Looking for family-friendly fun? This paperback game offers a holiday-themed twist on the classic “Would You Rather?” format—a perfect way to engage kids and tweens during Hanukkah gatherings.

With 128 pages of playful, seasonally themed prompts, it’s a fun way to get conversation, laughter, and a little friendly competition going after candle-lighting or during dreidel games.