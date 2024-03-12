USPS Is Temporarily Suspending Services in These States Due to "Safety Concerns"

While the U.S. Postal Service (USPS) strives to meet our everyday needs, the agency is not willing to put workers or customers at risk to do so. The USPS often touts the importance of safety, warning us that we won't get our mail delivered if we don't clear snow from walkways, or put pets away when carriers arrive. But now, problems that are out of your control could also prevent you from being able to access your mail—or at least your local post office. The agency has recently adjusted its operations in four states to account for "safety concerns." Read on to discover where the USPS is temporarily suspending services, and why.

1 South Carolina

The latest update to the USPS Service Alerts website is warning customers in South Carolina about a new closure. According to the alert, operations at a facility in Ulmer, South Carolina, are now "temporarily suspended due to safety concerns."

In a separate local press release, the agency revealed that it closed the Ulmer Post Office at 219 Burtons Ferry Hwy on March 8 because of facility damage. When Best Life reached out to the USPS to learn more about the damage at this facility, a spokesperson said the agency does not have "any additional information to share" right now.

During the Ulmer Post Office closure, the USPS is providing retail and P.O. Box services to affected customers at the Fairfax Post Office, which is located in Fairfax, South Carolina, at 190 Pickens Ave N.

"The Postal Service will provide additional information when regular operations resume," the agency added in its release. "We apologize to our customers for any inconvenience that may be caused by this temporary suspension."

2 Vermont

A few days earlier, the USPS had updated its Service Alerts website to tell customers about service disruptions happening up north. In a March 7 alert, the agency announced that a facility in Cabot, Vermont, had been "temporarily closed due to safety concerns" as well.ae0fcc31ae342fd3a1346ebb1f342fcb

The USPS did not elaborate on the safety concerns happening at the Cabot Post Office, which is located at 3123 Main St. But a March 5 post in the public Cabot Connects Town Bulletin Board Facebook group indicates that as with the South Carolina facility, this post office may have been closed because of structural issues.

Best Life reached out to the USPS for more information on the Cabot Post Office closure, and we will update this story with the agency's response.

In the meantime, the alert noted that customers' mail and retail services will be available at the Marshfield Post Office, located at 1401 U.S. Route 2.

3 California

On the opposite side of the country, a facility in Stockton, California, was also shut down earlier this month. In a March 4 local press release, the USPS announced the "temporary closure" of the Calaveras Post Office. Located at 1048 W. Robinhood Drive, the Postal Service said the decision to close this facility was "made in the interest of public safety due to concerns about the structural integrity of the building's roof."

"The USPS has identified potential issues with the roof that could pose a risk to both employees and customers," the agency explained. "A professional assessment of the situation is currently underway, and we are in contact with the building's owner to resolve this safety issue."

When Best Life reached out to the USPS about the Calaveras Post Office closure, a spokesperson said that the agency had no additional information about the status of the facility.

But in its release, the agency said that customers are "encouraged to use the nearest post office for their postal needs." As of March 5, P.O. Box customers from the Calaveras Post Office are being directed to the Hammer Ranch Post Office at 7554 Pacific Avenue in Stockton to pick up their mail.

4 Iowa

The USPS has halted operations at a facility in the Midwest as well. In a separate March 4 local press release, the agency announced that a post office in Charter Oak, Iowa, is not allowing customers inside right now either.

According to the release, the Charter Oak Main Post Office—which is located at 82 Main St—is "temporarily closed due to needed repairs." When Best Life reached out to the USPS, a spokesperson said the agency had no additional comments about the closure, nor a timeframe for the reopening of the facility.

But local news station KTIV reported that the Charter Oak Main Post Office had been temporarily closed because a building directly next to it was showing serious damage and decay, creating a safety concern for the postal facility.

During the closure, the USPS said that all delivery and retail services for the Charter Oak facility have been "temporarily moved" to the Ricketts Main Post office, located at 40 Maple Street in Ricketts, Iowa.

"We appreciate your patience and thank you in advance," the agency added