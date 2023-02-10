USPS Adds to Service Suspensions: Safety Is of the "Utmost Importance"

Delivering mail can be a dangerous job. There are problems big and small that pop up from time to time and impact the safety of U.S. Postal Service (USPS) operations. Whether it's a hurricane headed toward land, or an aggressive animal roaming the area, the Postal Service isn't in the business of risking the welfare of its workers or customers. When concerning conditions arise, the agency may halt deliveries or close post offices accordingly. Now, the USPS is adding to its list of service suspensions, and making it clear that safety is of the "utmost importance." Read on to find out more about these latest Postal Service closures.

The USPS closed a post office in Alabama last month.

Just a few weeks ago, the USPS warned that certain customers in Alabama would be experiencing a disruption to their postal service. On Jan. 13, the agency announced that it had temporarily suspended operations at its post office in Jack, Alabama. The Postal Service decided to close this facility because it had "sustained structural damage due to recent tornadic activity," according to a local news release.

The National Weather Service (NWS) reported that a "large and extremely dangerous tornado" had hit the state one day prior, causing significant damage in some areas.

"The U.S. Postal Service's priority is the safety and well-being of its employees and customers," the agency explained in its news release at the time, adding that officials would "provide an update" about the future of this facility once a thorough assessment had been completed.

The USPS has not provided any additional information about the Jack Post Office since, and it's still listed as "temporarily closed" online. Now, another Alabama facility is being shut down.

Services are now suspended elsewhere in the state.

Alabama residents roughly two hours away from Jack are now facing their own postal problems. According to one of the newest updates from the USPS, there has just been a disruption to service at its post office in Fort Mitchell, Alabama. At this facility, "retail window services are [now] temporarily suspended," the agency said in a Feb. 8 alert.

In a separate local news release posted that same day, the Postal Service advised affected customers that they "may conduct retail transactions" at the Seale Post Office, which is about 15 miles away from the facility in Fort Mitchell.

"For the time being, customers with a Post Office Box at the Fort Mitchell Post Office may continue to pick up their mail at this location," the agency clarified.

The Postal Service said safety is of the "utmost importance."

According to the Feb. 8 news release, an accident earlier that day prompted the partial temporary closure of the Fort Mitchell Post Office. Without disclosing too many details, the USPS said that "an accident occurred involving a motor vehicle, which resulted in damage to portions of the facility." There were "no injuries" reported as a result, the agency added.

"The safety and well-being of our customers and employees is of the utmost importance to the U.S. Postal Service," the USPS said. "The Postal Service appreciates our customers' patience and understanding as we work to make the necessary repairs. We will provide updated information when full service is restored."

As of right now, the USPS said that while PO Box customers can still get their mail at the Fort Mitchell Post Office despite the service suspension, they will have to make an adjustment due to the damage. "Post Office Box mail will be distributed at the back dock to customers who provide photo identification," the agency explained.ae0fcc31ae342fd3a1346ebb1f342fcb

There are other post offices currently closed around the country.

Several of shuttered post offices that were also closed for safety considerations are still out of service. Back in October, the USPS suspended services at post offices in Pemberton, Ohio, and Stanley, New York, "due to safety concerns."

The Pemberton Post Office was closed after a fire had broken out, while the Stanley Post Office needed to undergo "unforeseen roof repairs." At the time, the agency said that both facilities will remain closed "until further notice," and now, four months later, it appears that neither has been reopened yet.

In November, the Postal Service temporarily closed the Wisner Post Office in Louisiana for safety concerns. This post office is still shut down and will remain closed "until repairs can be made to the postal facility," the USPS said.

The agency has also shuttered some post offices for different reasons. Retail operations at the Stanton Post Office in North Dakota have been closed since January "due to water damage," according to the Postal Service. And over in Florida, services at eight postal facilities in the state are still temporarily suspended "due to impacts from Hurricane Ian," after they were initially shut down in late September when the storm hit.