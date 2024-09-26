USPS Is Making These Changes to Your Mail, Starting Next Week

For all our technological advances—online banking, email, ordering everything under the sun from Amazon—we are still beholden to the post office in more ways than one. For example, you need to snail mail those holiday cards or wedding invitations. And if you (gasp!) buy someone a gift from an actual store, that'll need to get put in a box and physically shipped. And, of course, there are important matters that require certified mail or sending a signed check (yes, those still exist). And for all these reasons, Americans keep a close eye on the U.S. Postal Service (USPS), especially when changes are announced that'll put a dent in their wallets. With the busy holiday season upon us, the USPS has once again decided to raise fees, starting as early as next week.

The USPS has implemented several price hikes as of late. photosince / Shutterstock Louis DeJoy was appointed the 75th Postmaster General of the USPS in 2020. Since then, he's become a controversial figure for his Delivering for America (DFA) plan, a 10-year initiative that includes consolidating the nation's postal network, updating mail technology, and, generally, transforming the USPS "from an organization in financial and operational crisis to one that is self-sustaining and high performing." To make that last point a reality, DeJoy has implemented several price hikes during his tenure. At the beginning of this year, the USPS raised the price of stamps, metered 1-ounce letters, domestic and international postcards, and 1-ounce international letters by 2 percent. This was the agency's fifth price hike since 2021. At the time, DeJoy told customers to expect prices to continue rising "at an uncomfortable rate," specifically twice a year in January and July. "I believe we have been severely damaged by at least 10 years of a defective pricing model, which cannot be satisfied by one or two annual price increases, especially in this inflationary environment," he said. Then, in July, there was a 5-cent increase on the price of a First-Class Mail Forever stamp and a 7.8 percent increase on mailing services products. As Best Life reported at the time, this was not only the highest increase under DeJoy's reign but one of the largest price hikes in USPS history.

But they're skipping the next stamp increase. Shutterstock / RYO Alexandre However, the USPS just announced that it will not be raising the price of stamps again come January 2025. According to a Sept. 20 press release, this was a recommendation by Postmaster General DeJoy. "Our strategies are working and projected inflation is declining,” he said in a statement. “Therefore, we will wait until at least July before proposing any increases for market dominant services.” As such, the prices that went into effect in July will remain as follows throughout the new year: Letters (1 oz.): 73 cents

Letters (metered 1 oz.): 69 cents

Domestic Postcards: 56 cents

International Postcards: $1.65

International Letters (1 oz.): $1.65

You'll still see some price hikes, though. Shutterstock Sorry, USPS customers, you're not totally out of the woods. In a Sept. 5 press release, the agency announced temporary rate changes for the 2024 holiday season, which, if approved by the Postal Regulatory Commission (PRC), will take effect at midnight Central time on Oct. 6 and remain in place until midnight Central on Jan. 19, 2025. Under this proposal, the price of stamps will not increase, but Priority Mail and USPS Ground Advantage will.