When it comes to grocery stores with cult followings, Trader Joe's is high up on the list. This grocery store chain has more than 500 locations spread across around 40 states, making it a viable option for many shoppers. And with reasonable prices, friendly staff, and a number of health-conscious store brand products, it's not only a practical choice for many, but also a preferred one. With that in mind, Trader Joe's loyalists are always disappointed to learn that the store is getting rid of any signature products. Unfortunately, these removals are inevitable. Read on to find out what items Trader Joe's is permanently discontinuing.

Grocery stores have been struggling with shortages.

We've all gotten used to the occasional bare shelf when grocery shopping these days. According to Consumer Reports, there are two main issues at play when it comes to ongoing shortages: consumer demand and supply chain challenges. Krishnakumar Davey, president of client engagement at IRI, a market research firm based in Chicago, told the news outlet that with more people working remotely, "there's more home consumption of food," meaning the demand for grocery products has increased.

Meanwhile, continued supply delays and holdups have made it hard for manufacturers to produce these products at the speed at which customers want them. "We have enough grain, but the plastic film that goes inside bags of cookies, crackers, and snacks is still sitting at the ports in mainland China," Burt Flickinger III, managing director at Strategic Resource Group, a retail consulting company based in New York, explained to Consumer Reports.

Trader Joe's is discontinuing certain products due to supply chain issues.

As a result of these ongoing shortages, Trader Joe's announced in an April alert to customers that it is pulling the plug on a few of its own products. The grocer said it is discontinuing six different pet food items "due to inconsistent availability and ongoing sourcing issues."ae0fcc31ae342fd3a1346ebb1f342fcb

Four of those on the chopping block are cat foods: Ocean Fish Salmon & Rice Dinner Premium Cat Food, Turkey & Giblets Dinner Premium Cat Food, Grain Free Salmon Recipe Cat Food, and Grain Free Turkey Recipe Cat Food. And the other two are the Grain Free Beef Recipe Dog Food and Grain Free Chicken Recipe Dog Food.

The chain will continue selling these items until they're out of stock.

You might still notice some of these products at your local Trader Joe's in the coming weeks, but once they're gone, they'll be gone for good. The grocery chain said it is in the process of "selling through all remaining inventory" of these pet food items, after which they will be permanently discontinued.

"Given the time and care involved in introducing our furry, four-legged friends to new foods, we hope this notice enables you to prepare for the transition accordingly," Trader Joe's said in its alert. "We sincerely apologize for the inconvenience."

Many companies discontinued grocery products last year.

Many companies and brands have pared down their offerings over the last year, largely due to the same supply chain issues exacerbated by the COVID pandemic. In 2021, Amy's Kitchen discontinued more than 150 of their products, Beyer's nixed their healthy "Delights" ice cream line, and Pillsbury got rid of several unique Toaster Strudel flavors, according to Mashed.

John Ruffley, a veteran consumer-goods marketer based in Summit, New Jersey, told Consumer Reports that manufacturers of grocery products often make the decision to get rid of certain products and eliminate certain flavors in times of supply challenges and high demand as a strategic measure to help increase overall sales for the "mother ship" brand. "It ensures consumers have at least your brand to choose from, if not the specific flavor," he explained.

