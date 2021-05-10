Culture

Tom Brady Just Shared a Rare Photo of His Wife and Ex Together

The NFL star celebrated both moms of his kids this Mother's Day.

May 10, 2021
It's been almost 15 years since NFL star Tom Brady and actor Bridget Moynahan were together, but the two exes are forever tied because of the child they share. They welcomed their son Jack in 2007, after they'd already ended their three-year relationship and Brady had moved on with model Gisele Bündchen, whom he'd later marry and with whom he'd have two more kids. (Moynahan married her husband Andrew Frankel in 2015.) However, the stars made it clear on Mother's Day that their extended family is still close. On Sunday, Brady shared a rare photo of his ex and his wife together to celebrate the holiday. To see the snaps and hear about their co-parenting relationship, keep reading.

Brady shouted out Bündchen as his "numero uno."

Tom Brady and Gisele Bundchen in 2017
Sky Cinema/Shutterstock

As ET Online reports, Brady shared several Mother's Day posts, including one black-and-white family photo featuring him, Bündchen, Jack, and younger children Benjamin and Vivian to his regular feed.

"Happy Mother's Day @gisele," he captioned that post. "You love us and support us like no other. Have a special day! ❤️❤️"

He also shared another shot of Gisele posing with Benjamin and Vivian to his Story, writing, "My numero Uno" and adding several red heart emojis.

He also sent love to Moynahan with a rare family shot.

Bridget Moynahan, Jack, Tom Brady, and Gisele Bundchen on Instagram
© Tom Brady/Instagram via ET Online

Also to his Story, Brady posted a photo of himself, Bündchen, Jack, and Moynahan all posing and smiling together.

He captioned that one with a simple "Happy Mother's Day," tagging his ex's account.

Bündchen honored Moynahan, too.

Jody Joynes and Bridget Moynahan on Gisele Bundchen's Instagram
© Gisele Bundchen/Instagram

The model shared the Mother's Day love with her stepson's mother. She posted a photo of Moynahan and friend producer Jody Joynes to her Story on Sunday.

"Happy Mother's Day to these super moms!" the model wrote, tagging both women.

It took time for the exes to learn how to co-parent.

Bridget Moynahan and Tom Brady in 2006
Peter Kramer/Getty Images

The former couple have come a long way since they learned that Moynahan was pregnant when Brady was already in a relationship with Bündchen.

In a 2020 interview with Howard Stern (as reported by People), Brady acknowledged that the situation was difficult on both his past and present partner.

"It challenged me in a lot of ways, again, to grow up in a different way," Brady said. "It was very hard for my wife to think she fell in love with this guy, and then now this guy's ex-girlfriend's pregnant…And it was very challenging for my son's mom, you know, because she didn't envision that either."

Moynahan told People in 2019 that the tabloid attention she received throughout her pregnancy due to that unconventional timeline made her terrified for herself and her child.

However, she also said that the split led to a really loving and positive environment for Jack.

"Tom and I made a decision to raise a child together and we both found partners that not only supported us in raising that child, but also loved our child as if he was their own," she explained. "I don't think you can ask for more than that. My son is surrounded by love."

