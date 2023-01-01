6 Hangover Cures We Bet You've Never Tried Before

We've all been there on a Sunday morning waking up after a dazzling night out with the gift of a splitting headache and waves of nausea that instantly make you regret that extra glass of champagne. It's a surefire way to ruin your day, but luckily there are some surprising hangover cures that can nurse you back to health in no time—and we're not taking about regular Tylenol. Read on to see the six hangover cures we bet you've never tried before—that actually work.

1 Steak

When you're hungover, the last thing you might want to do is to eat something, especially if your stomach is screaming at you. However, a nice juicy steak could be the best cure for the next time you vow to never drink again—and we bet it will taste pretty delicious.

"The protein and fat in steak helps to settle the stomach and provide energy, while the iron in steak helps to reduce the symptoms of a hangover," says Dan Troha, entrepreneur and founder of Trivia Bliss.

Protein is always a good option for when you aren't feeling like yourself, as it's loaded with necessary nutrients. "Steak is packed with B vitamins, which can help to energize your body and provide essential nutrients. Eating steak can also help to replace lost electrolytes and provide essential minerals," adds Troha.

2 IV therapy

IV therapy is a delivery method that gives you the fluids, electrolytes, and hydration your body so desperately wants after excessive drinking. While taking supplements and vitamins orally can help you feel better over time, getting them through an IV takes it to the next level with a much quicker fix.

You get all the amino acids, vitamins, and minerals directly to your blood stream when you receive IV therapy, " says nurse practitioner Lily Alishaev. class="m_-7967623333344437057normaltextrun">"You give your body an optimal boost with hydration and nutrients it needs to properly function, during the times that your immune system may not be as strong as we want it to be. [It's] also customizable based on one's needs."

In terms of where you can receive this unique treatment, normally you can get it done at a medical facility near you. However, there are some companies that will deliver the treatment to you in your home—which certainly comes in handy for hangovers.

And it won't take all day—it normally lasts between 45 minutes to an hour—so you will be feeling dandy in no time. You can also get an IV treatment before a night out to ensure you are extra hydrated. It's important to note that IV therapy, while helpful, is on the pricey side. It ranges from $100 to $400 per treatment, depending on where you are located in the country.

3 Acupuncture

"Acupuncture is a traditional Chinese medicine practice that involves inserting thin needles into specific points on the body to stimulate energy flow," says Ilia Mundut, entrepreneur and founder of Heftyberry. "Some people find that acupuncture can help with headache, nausea, and fatigue." Hangover symptoms, anyone?

According to John Hopkins Medicine, "Acupuncture points are believed to stimulate the central nervous system. This, in turn, releases chemicals into the muscles, spinal cord, and brain. These biochemical changes may stimulate the body's natural healing abilities and promote physical and emotional well-being."

And if you're worried about pain, the needles used for acupuncture are so small, that you won't even feel a pinch. Then you just get to relax laying down in a dark room, which who doesn't want after a night of drinking? While this technique is beneficial, it does cost an average of 100 dollars per treatment.

4 Whole Wheat Bread

If you're looking for a much more affordable option, all you may have to do is open the cupboard. While toast is often a good choice for breakfast, eating a slice of whole wheat bread before a night out is a surprisingly helpful way to prevent another grueling hangover.

"The more food that is present, in your stomach, the less alcohol is absorbed," says Blanca Garcia, a registered dietitian nutritionist. "The fiber from the bread will trap some of the alcohol and prevent absorption all at once. Also, if there is food in the stomach, the muscle (sphincter) that pinches and separates the stomach from the small intestine closes to allow for digestion, preventing the alcohol from quickly going into the small intestine."

5 Salmon

While salmon is of course great for your overall health, eating a piece of this yummy fish could also alleviate uncomfortable hangover symptoms while your poor liver is recovering.

"Eating salmon may help counter these effects since this fatty fish is rich in vitamins B6 and B12, as well as omega-3 fatty acids that help to lower inflammation," says Rima Kleiner, MS, RD and blogger at Dish on Fish.

Cooking up salmon for your lunch or dinner after a party (or maybe even breakfast?) will have you feeling in tip top shape in no time.

"A 3-oz. serving of cooked salmon provides more than half of the daily value for vitamin B12," says Kleiner. "A comfort meal of grilled salmon tacos may help alleviate some hangover symptoms. And pair those salmon tacos with a tall glass of water—to help you rehydrate—and avocado, which contains potassium and can help replenish electrolytes."

6 Soup

Soup is one of the most comforting foods to enjoy when you aren't feeling well, so it makes sense why a fatty soups in particular could also help your hangover from hell.

"The food that can help alleviate these symptoms are fatty soups," says Garcia. "My go-to soup is 'Menudo,' a typical Mexican soup. It includes tripe, hominy, onion, red chile peppers, cilantro, and lime juice."

The next time you're hungover, a soup that is chock full of veggies and meat is a great Seamless option, especially if you can't get out of bed.